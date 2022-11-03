5G Services To Be Available For Apple India Users From Next Week

The long-awaited software updates for the 5G network in the country would be made available to Apple users from next week, as per a report. As soon as these are launched, many Apple users will be able to reap the benefits of 5G network in India.

According to an ANI report, the 5G services will become accessible during the time when Apple releases the iOS 16 Beta software update. Users using any of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models with Airtel and Reliance Jio services will then be able to use Apple's Beta Software Program to experience 5G connectivity.

The Apple Beta Software Program allows users to try the pre-release versions of software and experience the newest features before they become widely available. It can be used by anyone who has accepted the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the process of sign-up.

In order to get access to the Apple Beta Software Program, iPhone users can enlist their devices to the program and receive the recent public betas as well as future updates. For instance, the 5G beta that will be made available to Airtel and Jio subscribers starting next week, can be accessed by users if they have registered. Users can also sign up for their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod mini, or Apple Watch to join the Apple Beta Software Program, giving them access to the most recent public betas and any updates that are released later.

According to Apple, iPhone users don't have to make any payments in order to access the program and the software.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," ANI quoted Apple, as saying.

After the announcement of 5G services in India on October 1, the Department of Telecom and the Ministry of Information Technology reportedly pushed mobile phone manufacturers and telecom operators to update their devices with 5G-related software and set up the required infrastructure for a faster launch of the new telecom services.

