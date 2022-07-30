Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

5G Auctions Enter Fifth Day; 71% Spectrum On Block Sold In First 4 Days

Continued interest for radiowaves has led to stretching of the auction to Saturday, and according to sources, 24th round of bidding is underway

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 11:59 am

Auctions for 5G spectrum continued for the fifth day on Saturday, after fetching bids worth Rs 1,49,855 crore from players such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel so far.

Continued interest for radiowaves has led to stretching of the auction to Saturday, and according to sources, 24th round of bidding is underway.

About 71 per cent of the total spectrum put on the block has been provisionally sold so far, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Friday, terming it a "good response."

Related stories

5G Spectrum Auction: Bidding Enters Day 4; Bids Worth Rs 1.49 Lakh Crore Received So Far

5G Telecom Auction Stretches To 4th Day; Rs 1,49,623 Crore Worth Bids Received So Far

5G Spectrum Auctions Enter Day 3; 10th Round Of Bidding Underway

On Friday, seven rounds of bidding took place, and incrementally Rs 231.6 crore was recorded. In all, 23 rounds of bidding were conducted till Friday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Enterprises are in the race to bid for 5G spectrum, which offers speeds about 10 times faster than 4G, lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time.

After a flying start on Tuesday that saw players pouring in Rs 1.45 lakh crore on the first day, the numbers inched up incrementally over Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as Jio and Airtel engaged in intense bidding in UP East circle for 1800 MHz band.

In all, 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore is on the block.  The auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands.

Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), the Fifth Generation or 5G would enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others. 

Tags

Business National 5g Auctions 5g Auctions In India Reliance Jio 5G Auctions 5G Mobile Network 5G Spectrum Auction 5G Technology 5G Internet
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Star, 20 Times Hotter Than The Sun, Might Hit The Milky Way Galaxy Soon

A Star, 20 Times Hotter Than The Sun, Might Hit The Milky Way Galaxy Soon

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate