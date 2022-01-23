Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

445 Infrastructure Projects Show Cost Overrun Of Rs 4.4 Lakh Crore: Report

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects of Rs 150 crore and above. Of 1,673 such projects, 445 projects reported cost overruns and 557 projects were delayed.

445 Infrastructure Projects Show Cost Overrun Of Rs 4.4 Lakh Crore: Report
The expenditure incurred on these projects till December 2021 is Rs 13,08,766.65 crore. - Deposit Photos

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 1:36 pm

As many as 445 infrastructure projects, each entailing investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns totalling more than Rs 4.4 lakh crore, according to a report.

 The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects of Rs 150 crore and above. Of 1,673 such projects, 445 projects reported cost overruns and 557 projects were delayed.

 "Total original cost of implementation of the 1,673 projects was Rs 22,23,791.78 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 26,64,649.18 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,40,857.40 crore (19.82% of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for December 2021 said.

 According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till December 2021 is Rs 13,08,766.65 crore, which is 49.12 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

 However, the number of delayed projects decreases to 420 if the delay is calculated on the basis of the latest schedule of completion.

 Further, for 838 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported.

 Out of the 557 delayed projects, 97 projects have overall delays in the range of 1-12 months, 127 projects have been delayed for 13-24 months, 217 projects for 25-60 months and 116 projects have delays of 61 months and above.

 The average time overrun in these 557 delayed projects is 45.69 months.

 Reasons for time overruns as reported by various project implementing agencies include delay in land acquisition, delay in obtaining forest and environment clearances, and lack of infrastructure support and linkages.

 Delay in tie-up for project financing, delay in finalisation of detailed engineering, change in scope, delay in tendering, ordering and equipment supply, and law and order problems are among the other reasons.

 The report also cited state-wise lockdowns due to Covid-19 as a reason for the delay in implementation of these projects.

 It has also been observed that project agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that time/cost overrun figures are under-reported, it added. 

Tags

Business Infrastructure
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Mcap Of 10 Most Valued Firms Erodes By Over Rs 2.53 Lakh Crore

Mcap Of 10 Most Valued Firms Erodes By Over Rs 2.53 Lakh Crore

Global Trends, Q3 Earnings Major Drivers For Equity Market This Week: Analysts

Samara Group Willing To Invest Rs 7,000 Crore In Future Group To Acquire Assets, Confirms Amazon

TCS Canada Aims To Grow In Double Digits As Demand For Digitisation Surges

Suraksha Group Expects NCLT Nod By March To Acquire Jaypee Infratech Limited

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held