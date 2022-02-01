Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

400 New Vande Bharat Trains To Be Introduced: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

400 New Vande Bharat Trains To Be Introduced: FM
India Union Budget -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 11:52 am

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal. She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports. "One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech. She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years

Tags

Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

FY'23 Disinvestment Receipts Pegged At Rs 65,000 Crore; Receipts For Current Year Cut To Rs 78,000 Crore

FY'23 Disinvestment Receipts Pegged At Rs 65,000 Crore; Receipts For Current Year Cut To Rs 78,000 Crore

RBI To Introduce Digital Rupee In FY23: Sitharaman

Lupin, Axantia Team Up For Licensing And Distribution For Pegfilgrastim

Government Cuts Import Duty On Cut & Polished Diamonds, Gemstones To 5%

30 per cent Tax On Income From Cryptocurrency, Virtual Assets; 1 per cent TDS On Buy/Sale

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History