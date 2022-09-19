Finding Yourself In Debt End Of Every Month? 4 Ways To Avoid This Situation

Living paycheck to paycheck means your expenses have either equalled your income or have crossed beyond that. A social media user posts that despite earning a sufficiently good income, he spends all his salary before the 20th of each month.

“I earn close to Rs. 80,000 a month after all deductions. But even that is not enough for our family of three. We exhaust my salary by the 20th or 21st; then, we resort to borrowing from friends and family and sometimes take up small loans. I don’t understand why this is happening with us, despite us living modestly.”

Reacting to his post, many social media users agreed with him. They said they, too, faced the same issue and piled up some serious debt while trying to make up for the deficit.

Bhuvanaa Shreeram, co-founder and head of financial planning at House of Alpha, a goal-based financial advisory firm, says it is a treacherous path. Even if people repay their credit cards and other loans on time, this obnoxious behaviour could lead to severe troubles.



Since the bulk of the salary goes into repaying the dues or loans, the problem persists. As there is less money to meet other monthly expenses, they borrow more, and the cycle continues. Consequently, “People’s creditworthiness takes a beating, so they are forced to take more and more expensive loans,” said Shreeram.

Here are four ways that can you stop falling into the same situation:

Create A Customised Budget: You should create a customised budget that more or less adjusts to your lifestyle needs and obligations and then factor in the variables.



Abhishek Dev, co-founder and CEO of Epsilon Money Mart, a Mumbai-based financial services company, advised people to start maintaining a simple financial plan for their families. First, create a balance sheet with income and expenses, and then estimate your costs on a rolling basis.



"We should divide our expenses into necessities, good to have, and long-term aspirations. Necessities can't be compromised, so they must be met immediately," added Dev.



"Then we must estimate our income and expected growth in income and estimate what kind of investments we need to do to achieve them through our own investments instead of loans where feasible," added Dev.



Declutter Your Aspirations: A social media user commented on the same post that he had about 7 OTT subscriptions, and on most days, he hardly had time to watch about 2 or 3 of them. Hence, he was paying money for something he thought he would use but later could not use due to other commitments.



Shreeram advises people that it is one of the first steps, i.e., identifying a problem. After the problem is identified, people must take responsibility for it and commit to solving it.



You should scan your bank statement to find out about hidden expenses like OTT subscriptions, music subscriptions, gaming subscriptions, or other recurring payments you thought at one point you would use but not anymore. It is not worth spending on these things if your life's priorities have already changed.



Commit To Goal-Based Investing: Shreeram advises people that those who find themselves in a paycheck-to-paycheck situation should first create a time-bound debt repayment plan. She advises people to use the snowball effect, i.e., closing the small loans first and then the largest.



She justifies her advice by saying that the snowball effect creates positive momentum in our minds, which helps. "Once people see their wealth growing, that usually acts as enough motivation to keep up the good habits of budgeting, avoiding loans, and investing regularly."



So, create a list of your loans and start retiring the smaller ones first to get a positive mental satisfaction and work your way up, and along the way, make some goal-based investments. This method will work great for those struggling with financial discipline and seeking motivation.



Take A Good Measure Of Your Means: There is a phenomenon called ''lifestyle creep'' wherein as you earn more money, your needs grow, and you adapt to a particular lifestyle.



For example, when you were in college, eating out with friends at a local food joint was fun. But now going out to fancy restaurants with friends is more fun. So as you earned more, your habits also grew, and so did your money needs.



Now you make a critical assumption in maintaining your current lifestyle, i.e., assuming you will take up debt today, live the lifestyle and pay off the debt with next month's salary. But what if you don't get a paycheck next month for various reasons like unemployment, etc.?



Dev says that people should create an emergency fund that can take care of their necessities for at least six months, and after that fund is created, people should plan for goal-based investing in order of priorities.



Shreeram advises that it is critical that people set their goals from the beginning and have a clear mindset about the why part of the goal, that way, once they start earning more, they can remain focussed until the goal is reached. "Make and diligently follow a budget and ensure a surplus of income over expenses. Create a basic emergency fund and resolve not to touch it unless for life or death situations," Shreeram added.

