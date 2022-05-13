Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

3 Ways To Manage Your Finances As You Approach Retirement

As you near your retirement, you might have to cope with increasing health issues. Therefore, it is important to plan finances well to ensure a financially stress-free retirement

3 Ways To Manage Your Finances As You Approach Retirement
Purchasing health insurance and managing post-retirement income are the two most important elements to consider in order to financially maintain ourselves and our families even after retirement.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 7:52 am

As we age, we may face different health issues. Therefore, it is crucial to plan finances in a way that we can maintain the desired lifestyle, and take care of our health and possible complications. Buying health insurance and managing post-retirement income are the top factors that we must consider to financially support ourselves and our family, even after retirement.  

Here are three ways to plan finances if you are nearing retirement and are concerned about health issues. Even if you are fit and take care of your health, one must be prepared for medical issues. Here’s how.  

Invest In A Health Plan That Suits Your Life Stage 

Related stories

ICICI Pru Comes Up With New Annuity Product For Retirement Saving

Bollywood Lessons On Financial Planning – Right From Investment To Retirement Planning

Financial Instruments To Invest In For Your Retirement Planning

Given the increasing medical and hospitalisation costs, ensuring that your policy provides adequate coverage is important. Buying a policy when one is nearing the 60s can be expensive, especially if it is a family floater policy. Look at buying separate policies. “Medical costs for critical illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, kidney failure, etc, are high. At this stage (age), policy cost can be on the higher side, but will still definitely be lesser than the total medical expenses. Also, make sure that your policy’s waiting period for pre-existing diseases is not too long,” says Anup Bansal, chief investment officer, Scripbox, a wealth management firm.  

Reduce Equity Exposure; Increase Debt Holdings 

In many cases, health insurance may not be adequate or applicable. In such situations, we have to depend on our own resources. Many of us prepare for our retirement by focussing on equity investments such as stocks, mutual funds, etc., for higher returns. “However, equity investments are volatile in nature. Thus, a couple of years before retirement, you should start transferring those investments to debt funds. Doing this will reduce your risk exposure and, after retirement, you will have stable cash flow and liquidity,” says Bansal.  

Get a deeper understanding of retirement planning and its stages, click here Retirement Planning: How to Prepare For The Last Milestone 

Be Mindful Of The Withdrawal Rate 

Determining an efficient withdrawal rate from your retirement portfolio should also be given enough attention. Consider two main factors while deciding this: post-tax returns and potential expenses after retirement. In the latter, do remember to account for health-related expenses. The goal is to distribute the post-retirement income over the years to avoid running out of funds. “As retirement approaches, if your corpus falls short, then you may consider investing in an annuity to cover the shortfall. A lump sum amount in an annuity can provide you with regular pay-outs. However, you must take into account your total investments and risk appetite before taking a decision,” says Bansal. 

Tags

Business Manage Finances Finances Retirement Debt Equity Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Mutual Funds Investments
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court