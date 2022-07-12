2022 Range Rover deliveries start in India; check prices, specs, other details

Land Rover has announced that it has started deliveries of the all-new Range Rover SUV in India. The 2022 Range Rover flagship SUV’s prices were first revealed in January this year. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom). The prices of the Range Rover SUV have since gone up, rising to Rs 3.51 crore for the top-spec version (ex-showroom, India). Land Rover has also listed the rates of the SUV’s PHEV models on its website, but their deliveries are likely to begin at a later stage.

2022 Range Rover: Variants

The new Range Rover SUV is available in four trim levels – SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. The First Edition model is only available during the first year of production. The SUV is available in a five-seater version in standard and long-wheelbase form. The long-wheelbase versions can be equipped with optional third-row seating on all First Year Edition models.

2022 Range Rover Price in India (ex-showroom)

Range Rover Variants 3.0L diesel Prices (In Indian Rupee) 3.0L Petrol Prices (In Indian Rupee) 4.4L Petrol Prices (In Indian Rupee) SE 2.39 crore 2.39 crore 2.54 crore HSE 2.64 crore 2.64 crore 2.79 crore Autobiography 2.99 crore 2.99 crore 3.14 crore First Edition 3.22 crore 3.22 crore 3.34 crore LWB SE 2.56 crore 2.56 crore 2.72 crore LWB HSE 2.80 crore 2.80 crore 2.96 crore LWB Autobiography 3.16 crore 3.16 crore 3.31 crore LWB First Edition 3.39 crore 3.39 crore 3.51 crore LWB 7-Seat SE 2.68 crore 2.68 crore 2.83 crore LWB 7-Seat HSE 2.92 crore 2.92 crore 3.08 crore LWB 7-Seat Autobiography 3.27 crore 3.27 crore 3.43 crore

Range Rover Specifications (Specs)

The 2022 Range Rover SUV is available with three engine options to power it– a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol, a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel, and the BMW-sourced 4.4 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol. The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol variant produces 400bhp of horsepower (hp) and 550Nm of torque, whereas the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel version produces 350 hp and 700 Nm of torque, and the top-spec BMW-sourced 4.4 litre, the twin-turbocharged V8 petrol variant is capable of producing 530 hp, and 750 Nm of torque.

All the variants of the Range Rover come with an all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard.

2022 Range Rover: Gearbox

The company offers an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. The Range Rover SUV comes furnished with an all-wheel-drive layout coupled with Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, dynamic response pro, and electronic air suspension. The system uses eHorizon Navigation data to review the road ahead of prime the suspension and a new Tailgate Event Suite.

2022 Range Rover: Interior, exterior, features

The new SUV has a seamless design featuring flush door handles and a redesigned grille for enhanced aerodynamics. The Range Rover 2022 version is developed on the new MLA-Flex platform and retains the model of its styling, but, it gets a few cosmetic updates. The new SUV has sharper LED headlamps and new LED tail lights.

Talking about its interiors, the 2022 Range Rover SUV features JLR’s lat3est 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment screen coupled with a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster. The Pivi Pro System is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and also comes equipped with an all-new digital instrument console.

For the 2022 Range Rover’s rear occupants, the SUV comes with a pair of 11.4-inch touchscreen tablets and is fitted with a 1600-watt Meridian Signature Sound System. The flagship SUV gets cabin air purification pro to stay free of polluted particles.