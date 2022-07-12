2022 Range Rover deliveries start in India; check prices, specs, other details

Land Rover has announced that it has started deliveries of the all-new Range Rover SUV in India. The 2022 Range Rover flagship SUV’s prices were first revealed in January this year. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom). The prices of the Range Rover SUV have since gone up, rising to Rs 3.51 crore for the top-spec version (ex-showroom, India). Land Rover has also listed the rates of the SUV’s PHEV models on its website, but their deliveries are likely to begin at a later stage.
2022 Range Rover: Variants
The new Range Rover SUV is available in four trim levels – SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. The First Edition model is only available during the first year of production. The SUV is available in a five-seater version in standard and long-wheelbase form. The long-wheelbase versions can be equipped with optional third-row seating on all First Year Edition models.
2022 Range Rover Price in India (ex-showroom)
|Range Rover Variants
|3.0L diesel Prices (In Indian Rupee)
|3.0L Petrol Prices (In Indian Rupee)
|4.4L Petrol Prices (In Indian Rupee)
|SE
|2.39 crore
|2.39 crore
|2.54 crore
|HSE
|2.64 crore
|2.64 crore
|2.79 crore
|Autobiography
|2.99 crore
|2.99 crore
|3.14 crore
|First Edition
|3.22 crore
|3.22 crore
|3.34 crore
|LWB SE
|2.56 crore
|2.56 crore
|2.72 crore
|LWB HSE
|2.80 crore
|2.80 crore
|2.96 crore
|LWB Autobiography
|3.16 crore
|3.16 crore
|3.31 crore
|LWB First Edition
|3.39 crore
|3.39 crore
|3.51 crore
|LWB 7-Seat SE
|2.68 crore
|2.68 crore
|2.83 crore
|LWB 7-Seat HSE
|2.92 crore
|2.92 crore
|3.08 crore
|LWB 7-Seat Autobiography
|3.27 crore
|3.27 crore
|3.43 crore
Range Rover Specifications (Specs)
The 2022 Range Rover SUV is available with three engine options to power it– a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol, a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel, and the BMW-sourced 4.4 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol. The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol variant produces 400bhp of horsepower (hp) and 550Nm of torque, whereas the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel version produces 350 hp and 700 Nm of torque, and the top-spec BMW-sourced 4.4 litre, the twin-turbocharged V8 petrol variant is capable of producing 530 hp, and 750 Nm of torque.
All the variants of the Range Rover come with an all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard.
2022 Range Rover: Gearbox
The company offers an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. The Range Rover SUV comes furnished with an all-wheel-drive layout coupled with Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, dynamic response pro, and electronic air suspension. The system uses eHorizon Navigation data to review the road ahead of prime the suspension and a new Tailgate Event Suite.
2022 Range Rover: Interior, exterior, features
The new SUV has a seamless design featuring flush door handles and a redesigned grille for enhanced aerodynamics. The Range Rover 2022 version is developed on the new MLA-Flex platform and retains the model of its styling, but, it gets a few cosmetic updates. The new SUV has sharper LED headlamps and new LED tail lights.
Talking about its interiors, the 2022 Range Rover SUV features JLR’s lat3est 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment screen coupled with a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster. The Pivi Pro System is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and also comes equipped with an all-new digital instrument console.
For the 2022 Range Rover’s rear occupants, the SUV comes with a pair of 11.4-inch touchscreen tablets and is fitted with a 1600-watt Meridian Signature Sound System. The flagship SUV gets cabin air purification pro to stay free of polluted particles.