Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Two Digital Banking Units Of Karnataka Bank Begin Working

All the 75 DBUs were dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at a function in the capital.

Banking
Banking Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 7:55 am

Two digital banking units (DBUs) of the city-based Karnataka Bank started functioning on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation 75 DBUs of various banks via video-conferencing from New Delhi.   
        
All the 75 DBUs were dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at a function in the capital.
        
The DBUs provide banking products and services to customers in self-service as well as assisted (digital) mode in an efficient, paperless, secured and connected environment. The DBUs shall also promote financial inclusion and digital banking literacy in the district concerned. 
        
The two DBUs atarted functioning today at Airport Road, Yeyyadi in Mangaluru and Vijayanagara first stage in Mysuru, a bank release here said.
        
Speaking at a function, bank CEO and chairman M S Mahabaleshwara said it is a matter of pride that the bank has been chosen for opening two DBUs. The recognition is special as the bank is stepping into its centenary year, he said.
        
Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, Bharat Shetty MLA, Prathap Simha Nayak MLC and city mayor Jayanand Anchan were among those present.

Tags

Business DBUs Digital Banking Units Digital Banking Unit (DBUs) Karnataka Bank Banking Business Economy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'