16 States Onboard National Single Window System

As many as 16 states, including Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Bihar have integrated with National Single Window System (NSWS) so far with an aim to promote ease of doing business, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The government in September last year soft-launched NSWS for businesses. It was aimed at providing support to investors, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks, and facilitation of clearances at the Centre and state levels.

The NSWS portal is envisioned as a one-stop shop for investors for taking all the regulatory approvals and services related to investments.

It allows online filing and tracking of all applications and clearances, thereby helping investors to obtain clearances from different stakeholders without visiting different government offices.

"Currently, 24 of the 32 ministries and departments have onboarded the system and others are in the process. 181 out of total 368 services identified as relevant, have been onboarded. At the same time, 16 states/ UTs out of 36 have also onboarded the system," Additional Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra told reporters here.

States and UT which are yet to integrate with the portal include Haryana, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, among others.

Dawra said the scope of the system has also been expanded to include special schemes such as vehicle scrapping, Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme, ethanol- blending programme, and sugar mill exporters registration by bundling both central and state government approvals.

A common registration form has been in-built into the system which enables the investor to apply in a user-friendly format for investor-related clearances.

"There is hence no need to fill in multiple forms for various clearances relevant to the investor’s proposal," she added.

The form is integrated with the payment gateway (PayGov) and is also integrated with 'Bharat Kosh', thereby integrating all ministries/ departments with the public financial management system of accounting of the government, along with reconciliation of accounts.