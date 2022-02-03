Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
16,798-km National Highways Under PPP Mode; 331 Fee Plazas Operational Now, Says Nitin Gadkari

The collection of the user fee at public-funded fee plazas is awarded to user fee collection agencies through competitive bidding for a period of one year or limited bidding for a period of three months. 

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 8:53 pm

A total length of 16,798.61 kilometres of national highways is under the public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement and 331 fee plazas are operational as of now, Parliament was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to a query to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said Rs 28,499.12 crore was collected by fee plazas on national highways in 2021-22.

 Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said there are 752 fee plazas operated by private operators on national highways.

There are two types of fee plazas — public-funded and concessionaire. The collection of the user fee at public-funded fee plazas is awarded to user fee collection agencies through competitive bidding for a period of one year or limited bidding for a period of three months. 

Tags

Business National National Highway National Highways PPP-Public Private Partnership
