Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

141 Passengers Evacuated From Air India Express Plane At Muscat Airport Following Smoke Warning

There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 3:38 pm

As many as 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express plane at Muscat airport on Wednesday following a smoke warning, according to an airline source.

The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said.

There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said.

Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said. 
 

Tags

Business Air India Boeing Planes Muscat Airport Aviation Regulator Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League