10-Minute Delivery Option Only For Nearby Locations: Zomato

A day after online food aggregator Zomato announced the 10-minute food delivery service, the company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to explain how the 10-minute instant delivery model will work.

Hello twitter, good morning :)



I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.



This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) :D



Stating that the 10-minute food delivery option will be only for nearby locations, Goyal said that the model includes only popular and standardized menu options. The 10-minute food delivery option will not have penalties for late deliveries, as well as no incentives for on-time deliveries.

“We are building new food stations to enable the 10-minute service for specific customer locations only,” Goyal said.

The kitchen preparation time for 10-minute delivery will be 2 to 4 minutes, and the average distance traveled by the delivery partners would be 1 to 2 kilometers, according to the tweet.

“We continue to educate our delivery partners on road safety, and provide accidental/life insurance as well,” Zomato said.

On Monday, the food aggregator had said that it will soon launch ‘Zomato Instant’ for delivery of food within 10 minutes. Eyeing the quick delivery space, Zomato is reportedly in talks with restaurants across the country to launch an ultra-fast 10-minute food delivery service. The company is looking to adopt the cloud kitchen model to be able to achieve that kind of delivery time.

After the announcement, the company faced backlash on social media regarding the quality of food that will be delivered and the safety of its delivery partners.