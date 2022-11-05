“Unfortunately There Is No Choice,” Elon Musk In Response To Backlash On Layoffs At Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter has come forward and spoken up on the mass layoffs happening at the micro-blogging platform. Justifying the move as “no choice,” the Chief Twit has explained the reasons for these layoffs at Twitter.

After reports of Twitter employees being sacked surfaced, neither Musk nor Twitter officially commented on the same. However, after the move got a lot of backlash on the social media platform, Musk came forward and Tweeted his response saying that the company has been facing a lot of losses.

He wrote, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

Since the layoffs at Twitter happened sooner than expected, many people also came forward and termed the move as ‘illegal’ or one that is not complying with the rules. Some even alleged that the Musk-led Twitter did not give employees enough notice before laying them off.

In response to such criticism, Musk added in the Tweet and said, “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Ever since the SpaceX and Tesla CEO took over Twitter, a flood of changes have been proposed to the micro-blogging platform. From firing of top executives like former CEO Parag Agrawal to making the blue tick verification a paid service, Musk has managed to make headlines almost every day.

But now, with these job cuts happening at Twitter, the initial media reports speculating the move have come true. As per recent updates, Twitter on Friday laid off many employees from its marketing and communications department in India.