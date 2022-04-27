Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
'Society Needs More Platforms For Calling Out Fake News,' Says Anand Mahindra After Elon Musk's Successful Twitter Bid

The development comes after the social media platform’s board Monday, decided to sell a 100 per cent stake of the company to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO worth $44 billion. 

Anand Mahindra.

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 5:48 pm

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said that the microblogging site the society needs more platforms and agencies to call out fake news. 

He asked his followers via a Twitter poll whether or not they support. His tweet said “Elon Musk has promised less regulation of opinions and speech on Twitter.”

About 80 per cent of his followers supported Musk’s promise, whereas 19.3 per cent did not.

The development comes after the social media platform’s board Monday, decided to sell a 100 per cent stake of the company to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO worth $44 billion. 

Retweeting the poll results he said, “Clearly Freedom of Speech is cherished. I, too, agree Twitter can permit a greater degree of participation and expression. Because censorship doesn’t suppress the hate-mongers and a platform like this can flush them out into public view allowing law enforcers to act against them.”

“However, society urgently needs more agencies and platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts & displaying fact-based information on a real-time basis,” he added. 

Notably, after acquiring Twitter, Musk on Monday had tweeted, “By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

A day before acquiring the social media platform on Sunday, he said, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means.”

