Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Amazon's UK Site Backs Away From Plan To Stop Taking Visa

Britain's Amazon has changed its mind about discontinuing to permit Visa credit card transactions.

Amazon's UK Site Backs Away From Plan To Stop Taking Visa
Amazon

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 8:27 pm

London, Jan 17 (AP) Amazon's British website has backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom, saying Monday that the move has been put on hold while talks between the two sides continue.

The online retailer said the change would not be implemented as planned on Wednesday. Amazon had announced the move in November, blaming “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”

“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk,” the retailer said in an email to customers.

Amazon didn't rule out future action but told customers it would give them “advance notice” of any changes related to the acceptance of Visa credit cards.

Credit card fees have been a growing source of tension between Amazon and Visa. Last year, Amazon started charging customers in Australia and Singapore who use Visa credit cards a 0.5% surcharge.

In any credit card transaction, there are a number of fees involved, such as an “interchange fee” that the shopper's bank pays to the retailer's bank and other costs like service and technology charges. It isn't clear which fee is the focus of the UK dispute. (AP) CPS

Tags

Business Amazon Credit Cards United Kingdom
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

Amber Heard’s Friend Eve Barlow Thrown Out Of The Courtroom In Ongoing Trial Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s Friend Eve Barlow Thrown Out Of The Courtroom In Ongoing Trial Against Johnny Depp