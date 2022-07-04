Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

 Hotels, Restaurants Barred From Levying Service Charge

As per the guidelines, 'No hotels or restaurants shall add service charge automatically or by default in the bill'

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 6:12 pm

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.

Amid rising complaints, the CCPA has issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to levying of service charge.

As per the guidelines, "No hotels or restaurants shall add service charge automatically or by default in the bill."

Related stories

Restaurants Cannot Add Service Charge In Food Bills: Goyal

Tipping Point: Can You Say No To Restaurant Service Charge?  

Consumer Affairs Minister Calls Meeting Of Restaurant Body To Discuss Service Charge Issue

There should not be any collection of service charge by any other name, it added.

No hotel or restaurant can force a consumer to pay service charge. They have to clearly inform the consumer that service charge is voluntary, optional and at consumer's discretion.

"No restriction on entry or provision of services based on collection of service charge shall be imposed on consumers," the guideline said.

Further, service charge cannot be collected by adding it along with the food bill and levying GST on the total amount.

If any consumer finds that a hotel or restaurant is levying service charge in violation of the guidelines, s/he can request the concerned establishment to remove it from the bill amount.

The consumers can also lodge a complaint on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), which works as an alternate dispute redressal mechanism at the pre-litigation level, by calling 1915 or through the NCH mobile app.

They can also file complaints with the Consumer Commission. 

Tags

Business National Service Charge Service Charges Hotels Restaurants In Mumbai Service Charge In India Central Consumer Protection Authority Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)  GST
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal