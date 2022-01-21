Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Finance Ministry Eases Expenditure Norms To Spur Spending In Last Quarter

Finance Ministry has relaxed spending norms for the fourth quarter with a view to boost economic activities slowed down due to the impact of COVID-19.

Finance Ministry Eases Expenditure Norms To Spur Spending In Last Quarter
India -

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 1:14 pm

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) In a bid to spur capital expenditure, the Finance Ministry has relaxed spending norms for the fourth quarter with a view to boost economic activities slowed down due to the impact of COVID-19.  

As per the existing guidelines, more than 33 per cent and 15 per cent of the budget estimates (BE) shall be permissible to be spent by ministries and departments in the last quarter and last month of the financial year, respectively.
It has now been decided to relax the upper limit of 33 per cent of the BE as applicable for the last quarter of the current financial year as a one-time measure, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry said in an office memorandum.  
This is subject to the condition that the ceiling of revised estimate (RE) for 2021-22 is not exceeded, the memorandum dated January 19, 2021 said.  
"For the items of capital expenditure, the ceiling of 15 per cent of the BE in the last month for this fiscal is also relaxed, provided the capital or overall expenditure is within the RE 2021-22 ceiling," it said.  
In view of relaxation, ministries and departments have been asked to carry out consequential modifications in their quarterly expenditure plan (QEP)/monthly expenditure plan (MEP).  

The relaxation is applicable with immediate effect for the current financial year or until further order

Tags

Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore

FedEx Starts Electric Vehicle Trials In India

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3

JSW Steel Net Profit Jumps 69% To Rs 4,516 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East