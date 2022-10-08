Zenheaven Mattress Reviews - Don’t Buy Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress Until You Read This!

Spinal aches, sore muscles, joint aches, and neck pains are only a few of the expected adverse outcomes of sleeping on a bad mattress. When the mattress is of poor quality, it will dent, and the inner layers will start getting flattered and flatter with every day you sleep on it. And no matter that, sleeping will let you relax and get rid of the tiredness of the day, sleeping on a mattress like this will result in so many adverse effects which might even last for years, making you disappointed and regret that you slept on that bed in the first place.

Some of these include;

Waking up tired than the last night

Tossing and turning through the night and trying to find the best position to sleep on the uncomfortable bed

Couldn't wake up in the morning

Aching and pains run all throughout the body

Yawning all day long

So, it is only natural that you will miss out on the work the following day, and your productivity drops down to zero. Many of us have already felt disappointed with the way we sleep at night. And to experience a night of better sleep, it is imperative that you have the right combination of sleeping gear which really satisfies your tastes and definitions of comfortability.

Therefore, the mattress must be in the proper levels of firmness, touch to feel, and soft and must also be able to hold up your body weight, all the while correcting the posture of how your spine lays when you sleep. And most importantly, the mattress must also not make you feel how in the middle of the night; instead, it must have the ability to keep you cool and at the right temperature throughout the night. So that you won't be rudely woken up because you have sweated a lot and are now wet down to your core.

Suppose your current bed is giving you all the problems and more, and especially making you wake up every morning with severe backache. In that case, you must already have begun the mission to find a luxurious, high-quality mattress to accommodate you for a perfect night's sleep.

And when you are on the mission to hunt for a mattress, the first thing you would do is go on the internet and find a list of high-quality mattresses on the market. You will also visit your local supermarkets and check out each and every brand and model of beds available.

I'm sure that if you have done it already, you might not be surprised when I say that you will find hundreds of many good and bad brands and models of mattresses on the market. So naturally, we will not get a chance to check them all out and even when we buy one that we feel fitting and comfortable, there is a big chance that we will regret buying it a few months later.

That is how this market is operated. Finding a luxurious feeling mattress with a higher comfortability is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Of all the mattresses on the market, not even 1% of them deliver the quality we are searching for.

But today, I've got a piece of very great news for all my readers who are suffering a variety of aches and pains due to sleeping on bad beds. The name is the Saatva Zenheaven mattress. Even hearing the name "Zenheaven" feels like a relief, like we are going into a zen garden to relax. But in reality, we are only going to sleep on the best, most luxurious feeling mattress from today onwards.

Take a few minutes off your day's schedule and read this Zenheaven mattress review, and I can assure that you will not regret it even a second.

Saatva; it's a name that screams luxury. Every product they manufacture at Saatva is thoroughly checked for its feeling. After all, they are a bedding manufacturer. From bed frames to mattresses to covers, you will find everything you need to make sure that you are relaxing on a bed in heaven.

And the Zenheaven mattress, the buoyant natural latex mattress at Saatva, is the most popular in the USA this Fall season. Many people are searching about it, and even more people are buying this mattress no wonder it became the talk of the whole USA within such a short period of time. But there are people in the states of the USA who still haven't heard of this latest and revolutionary, most luxurious feeling mattress. So this article on Zenhaven mattress reviews is dedicated to you.

Let's first see the outline of this documentary and what you can absorb from this.

Most popular mattress this Fall Season – The Zenheaven

How is the Zenheaven Mattress made – The layers inside

You can use both sides – Two firmness levels

Delivery, Set up, and 365 home trial

Comparison - Saatva Latex Hybrid Vs Zenhaven And Saatva Classic Vs Zenhaven

Where to buy the Zenheaven Mattress

Price of a Zenheaven bed – Over your budget or not?

Frequently Asked Questions

So, let's end your endless quest to find the perfect mattress and check out the one and only bed that will finally let you rest uninterrupted. So, without further ado, let's dive right in.

Most Popular Mattress This Fall Season – The Zenheaven

Luxury is not cheap. If you are shopping for a luxury and feather-like yet firm enough to hold your steady type of mattress, your search is now over. The newly released Saatva's Zenheaven mattress will be the perfect bed for you. Manufactured with only the best kind of materials, Zenheaven hit the right notes in being number 01 among all the rich and luxury-loving people.

But what is most surprising is that this mattress is at a price range that anyone could afford. While you are out buying a rock-hard, low-quality mattress that will give you all kinds of pain after one night of sleeping on it, people who bought Zenheaven will be sleeping like a child on a feather bed.

It has seven layers to support your body and keep your posture and spine at a healthy level while you are sleeping. So no matter how long a sleep you take every night or day, your will be able to wake up fresh the following morning.

We all know how a bad mattress could ruin our whole life. Not only will it give you pain throughout the body, but you will also keep tossing and turning all through the night, unable to fall asleep even for a mere second. You will wake up in the dead of night due to these exhausting pains and sometimes even because you are feeling hot, like you are in the core of the earth.

If the mattress you are currently using is not made up of a suitable outer layer to keep you at a healthy temperature throughout the night.

How Does This Mattress Become The Best In The Whole World?

To keep you from suffering like this, the Zenheaven mattress has employed organic cotton, natural latex, New Zealand wool, and a non-toxic, botanical antimicrobial treatment called Guardin™.

With these materials in your bedding, not only will you sleep much cooler and more comfortable than ever before, but you will also get rid of the back, neck and other kinds of joints pain you were experiencing because of sleeping on a rock-hard bed that doesn't support the curves and shapes of your body.

The breathable organic cotton on the outer covering of the mattress will make sure you sleep relaxed and at a regulated body temperature. The New Zealand wool helps this course as well.

While natural latex gives you the relaxed feeling of sleeping on a luxury bed fit for royalty along with the natural latex, New Zealand wool and organic cotton are found in no other brand, and Saatva employs these materials exclusively to bring the value of their mattresses to a level untouchable by the other brands.

When you are sleeping on top of a Zenheaven mattress, you won't feel the pressure you're putting on the bed. No matter how much you weigh, both sides of the mattress are usable with different types of firmness levels. So the side that keeps you on top of the bed without sinking you down into it can be used.

The edges of the mattress have extra support, and the mattress will not dent when you use it for a while. These dentures that happen in other mattresses will put your whole body at risk because you will be sleeping at odd angles all throughout the night. And they will get rid of what little support the mattress had for your back.

But the several layers of different materials used in the Zenheaven mattress keep the bed from sinking in different places, so no matter how long you use the mattress, you will still be able to enjoy the same luxury feeling the mattress exuded when you first slept on it.

So you see, the Zenheaven is the best mattress innovated so far in the world that gives you the luxury feeling while sleeping as well as the comfortability, coolness, and back supports that all of us so desperately need. Just sleeping on this for a single night will wake you the next day with a much more relaxed body and mind than you will ever do with any other branded mattress.

So what do you think? Isn't Zenheaven the mattress we've been searching for all our lives? When I first came to know regarding this mattress, I did not believe even for once that it had these luxuries in it and that this ordinary-looking, budget-friendly mattress could finally let us sleep in peace every night and wake up fresher than ever every morning.

And I'm proud that I got the exclusive chance to spread this message all around the country to relieve all the Americans from the cheap mattresses that don't give us the courage to wake up every morning.

If you feel like you need to try out the mattress first before purchasing, you may visit Saatva.com's viewing rooms -the Zenheaven and Classic mattresses manufacturer- at the following locations.

New York - Manhattan Flagship Store

Washington DC - Logan Circle

San Francisco - Union Square

Los Angeles - Melrose

Boston - Newbury Street

Chicago - North Halsted

From these stores, you get the chance to sleep on any of these mattresses to check them out before you buy. All the above viewing rooms have this chance, and it is a unique way that you can finally choose the best mattress that speaks to your body's comfort levels.

How Is The Zenheaven Mattress Made – The Layers Inside

Next, let's concentrate on how this mattress is made—learning how the mattress grants you all the luxury feelings we mentioned above, including breathability, back and joint support, and the perfect firmness to accommodate your body to be in the correct posture all night long helps us immensely in comparing and contrasting this mattress with the other competitors on the market.

As the best mattress ever reached the market in the USA so far, it is pretty clear that this mattress delivers a top-tier luxury to anybody sleeping on it. But how do they do it? Are the materials they have used healthy for our bodies? Is it all-natural, or do they use artificial ingredients to get this level of comfort?

Answers to all these questions you have lie in the layers between the outer cover of the mattress. And no matter how much the manufacturers tried to ice the cake, if the buyers know the truth, they can compare and know if the mattress is of higher quality as the producers sound it to be like or if it is all a scam. And that is what we are going to uncover from this segment. Is the Zenheaven mattress sale legit? Let's check out.

First layer – Organic cotton

This mattress comes in 7 layers made with four types of materials. The first layer, obviously, the outer cover of the mattress, is the essential part of this mattress. It is the reason why you won't sweat when you're on the bed sleeping like with other mattress brands. This outer cover is made of organic cotton to make the mattress more breathable and hypoallergenic.

Not on does this quilted organic cotton outer cover promote a cooler sleep by regulating the body temperature, but it also promotes healthier sleep. The Lumbar Zone® Quilting of the outer shell gives the mattress more strength and support in the center third, where we mostly sleep. And the antimicrobial treatment called the Guardin™ botanical keeps all the microbial activities away from the bed, keeping the mattress clean and out of germs at all times.

This layer again repeats as the 7th layer, which is the first layer if you turn the mattress to the other side. It ensures that since both sides are usable with different firmness levels, the outer covering covers all sides of the mattress.

Second layer – Organic wool imported from New Zealand

This wool, certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, is natural organic wool that has the quality of getting rid of moisture. When we are sleeping, our bodies exude different kinds of waste matter, such as sweat. When they reach the mattress, the bed gets dirty, and you will feel uncomfortable sleeping on the mattress again. So the second layer blocks all these kinds of moisture, regardless of body waste or other liquid. Once you spot that something has spilled on the mattress, simply remove the outer cover and wash it. Your bed is as new as you first bought it.

Not only that, but this second layer also promotes more breathability and regulates body temperature, acts as a natural flame retardant, and resists dust miles and other types of microbial activities. This layer again repeats as the 6th layer, which is the second layer if you turn the mattress to the other side.

Third layer – Five-zones natural latex

These natural latex layers are the most critical part of the whole mattress. To describe it, the focal point of the mattress is much more accurate. The natural latex layer, which comes in two firmness levels on both sides, is the primary layer that supports your back and all the joints, keeping your body at a healthy angle while you are sleeping. Not only that, but these layers also relieve any kind of pain and aches in your body.

It also ensures that the mattress is buoyant enough to spread the pressure inflicted by your body evenly. The ventilated pinholes all over the latex layer ensure more breathability, and as an added bonus, the coating is hypoallergenic and resists bacterial growth and dust mites.

Forth layer – Natural latex core

This core layer, a much hard latex layer in the middle, is the layer that ensures optimal support in the mattress. Because no petroleum-based layers are added to the mattress, the sleep you will have on the saatva mattresses will be healthy and very much supportive of your whole body.

So all the seven layers are built of these four types of materials- natural latex core, five-zones natural latex, New Zealand Wool, and organic cotton. All these layers repeat to create this 10-inch mattress.

According to the Sleep Foundation Organization, the Zenheaven is ideal for all types of sleepers, regardless of whether they are side, back or stomach sleepers. The plushy feeling of being cuddled into the bed when we are sleeping could be achieved at a top level when sleeping on this Saatva mattress. You can check out how this model of the Saatva mattresses works compared to other mattresses at Saatva, such as Saatva Latex Hybrid Vs Zenhaven and Saatva Classic Vs Zenhaven, in the upcoming section.

So now that you know precisely how this mattress is manufactured and the materials used inside, you can compare the Zenheaven Saatva mattress with all the other mattresses on the market without a second thought. But I bet you will not come across anything even as closely luxurious as this one.

You Can Use Both Sides – Two Firmness Levels

As we gain or lose weight, the pressure we inflict on our beds differs, and the feeling we get from sleeping on our current mattress will start to change. Sometimes, it becomes way too plushy or firm than we would like. So, when that is the case, we go back to the same old routine of not sleeping well.

But this mattress comes with two specific firmness levels to accommodate anyone with any weight. These two levels are the luxury plush (with a firmness level of 4-5) and the gentle firm (with a firmness level of 7-8). No matter which side of this mattress you are using, you will feel the same kind of luxury on both sides. And since the bed has a lifelong warranty, you don't even have to worry about getting any dent on the mattress that would disrupt your beauty sleep.

Delivery, Set Up, And 365 Home Trial

All your purchases at Saatva come with free delivery, free set up and a year-long home trial. The mattresses, beds, and all the other accessories are delivered free to your doorstep, no matter how valuable the item is. Even if you order the most minor product of Saatva, the eye cover for $60, even that will be delivered to you within a few working days.

Next, the Saatva has experienced people working for them that are experts in handling and setting up even the most hard-to-set-up beds and the heaviest mattresses. So after you receive your ordered items from saatva, you don't have to bother thinking about how you are going to set it up all by yourself. These people will do it for you for free. And will even get rid of your old mattress, which just got abandoned from your house, without a hassle.

Next, the most important one of the three is the 365-day home trial. Getting the whole experience of a mattress and determining whether it is the answer to all your sleeping problems is not an overnight task. It is not a task of one month or three; it will take longer than that to come to terms if the Saatva mattress really is the best. So they allow you to have a whole year before you decide that. After coming to terms, if you are unsatisfied with your purchase, you may simply contact their support service and return the mattress, again for free.

Comparison - Saatva Latex Hybrid Vs Zenhaven And Saatva Classic Vs Zenhaven

Saatva is not a brand that only manufactures the Zenheaven Mattress. They simultaneously produce a lot more types of mattresses than that. So, to clear the air between these mattresses, we chose the best-sold two mattresses out of all.

And this is the comparison between the Saatva Latex Hybrid Vs Zenheaven and Saatva Classic Vs Zenheaven.

Saatva Latex Hybrid Vs Zenheaven

Do not get it wrong. All the mattresses manufactured under the Saatva brand have the same top-tier standard. But the method and materials used in the manufacturing process are unique to each. The firmness and the texture are also indistinctive.

So here is the comparison of Latex Hybrid Vs Zenheaven.

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress Saatva Zenheaven Mattress Starting price - $1024 (Discounts and payment methods Available) Starting price - $1374 (Discounts and payment methods Available) Seven sizes and one firmness level (7.5) Seven sizes and two firmness levels One height for all sizes – 12 inches One height for all sizes – 10 inches Made of Organic Cotton, New Zealand Wool, Natural Latex, and a pocketed coil unit Made of Organic Cotton, New Zealand Wool, and Natural Latex Non-toxic, Cool comfort, hypoallergenic, Buoyant, relieves pressure, and breathable

As you can see, the comparison between Latex Hybrid Vs Zenheaven gives us much-needed insight into both mattress models, but they differ in only very tiny details. You can choose whatever that is much comfortable for you, and if it is not Zenheaven, Latex Hybrid, or Classic, there are more mattress types you can check out.

Saatva Classic Vs Zenheaven

Just like every other brand, Saatva, too, has one product that is selling out, like candy floss. And in this case, it is the Classic mattress. And before you hurry up and buy any one of Saatva's mattresses, it is better to check out this comparison between Saatva Classic Vs Zenheaven. It will tell you in detail which is the best out of all these four types of beds. Once you have made your decision, you can either visit one of the Saatva viewing rooms or order yours through their official website.

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Zenheaven Mattress Starting price - $912 (Discounts and payment methods Available) Starting price - $1374 (Discounts and payment methods Available) Seven sizes and three firmness level Seven sizes and two firmness levels two height levels in all sizes – 11.5 inches and 14.5 inches One height for all sizes – 10 inches Made of Organic Cotton, Density foam, Pocketed coils, high-density foam rails Made of Organic Cotton, New Zealand Wool, and Natural Latex Non-toxic, Cool comfort, hypoallergenic, supportive, durable Buoyant, relieves pressure, and breathable

Where To Buy The Zenheaven Mattress

Price Of A Zenheaven Bed – Over Your Budget Or Not?

The best and the only place to buy the Zenheaven or any other Saatva mattress, it is either the manufacturer's official website or one of their finest voewing rooms, spread out all around our country. Either way, we can guarantee you, that you will only get the most luxurious mattress delivered right down to your doorstep.

And the price of a Zenheven mattress, as we already stated above, starts from $1374. Although this mattress is considered a luxury bed, the cost of the Zenheaven mattress is not even a portion of what other luxury brands charge you. So it is reasonable to assume this mattress is in the budget range.

Moreover, anybody who unfortunately couldn't afford the price of this mattress can apply for one of their interest-free payment methods to pay $77 per month and feel the comfort of sleeping on a luxury mattress.

Additionally, because this is the fall season, discounts and offers are available on the website. For the Zenheaven mattress, they cut out $200 in a chunk for all the customers.

And one more thing, there are so many Zenhaven negative reviews when you look for saatva Zenhaven reviews online. And we were concerned as well as we came across these Zenhaven negative reviews. But according to these saatva Zenhaven reviews, the people who bought the mattress have not purchased it directly from Saatva.

They have purchased them from places such as zen mattress Amazon. When you buy mattresses from Zenhaven mattress sales on other websites, there is no guarantee that you are purchasing a genuine item. Because the manufacturer only sells their creation on the website or in the viewing rooms, their products are not for sale anywhere else. So it is my advise to stay away from the Zenhaven mattress sale on the internet, such as Zen mattress amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does the Zenheaven mattress meant to last?

If you do not abuse the mattress, you will be able to use it for more than two decades with regular use.

Will I feel hot on this mattress?

All the Saatva mattresses are designed to feel a cool comfort for the sleeper.