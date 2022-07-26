Youtuber Paras Thakral Talks About The Challenges He Faced On His Journey To Success

There is a growing perception among the youth that digital content creation is easy money. After all, these vloggers just go about their lives carrying their cameras in their hands. While this perception has attracted a barrage of users to try their hands at content creation, only a few stick to it. Thanks to the unseen struggles of your favorite YouTubers, it may seem easy to believe that it is all a cakewalk, and luck can do the trick. Famous YouTuber Paras Thakral smiles as he refutes this perception. He says that people see only the glamour and success and not the hard work that goes behind it.

We recently talked to him about his journey and he said that struggles are an inevitable aspect of the success story. The 26 years old actor, model and revered YouTuber is famous for his feel-good videos that reflect his spectacular sense of humor and offer interesting glimpses into his life. Since 2018, Paras has created a connection with his followers and he says that they have become an integral part of his life. While he is grateful for the platform that he has got through social media to showcase his talent, he says that there is a dark side of his profession that isn’t talked about often.

He says that he started his journey by going against relatives and neighbors who said he should study and stop wasting his time with his phone. If that was not enough, the flurry of negative comments and trolls on social media was always there to plant seeds of self-doubt. He says that self-doubt also stemmed from the success of his friends. He often doubted if he had chosen the right direction. However, Paras received immense love and proved everyone wrong with his talent and persistence. He has nearly 2 million followers on both his YouTube channels viz. Paras Thakral and Paras Thakral vlogs

Paras says that he has struggled with stress and it gives him immense joy to know that people use his videos to help them unwind after a stressful day. He loves to be a refreshing break from content that makes you insecure or urges you to perform, look, walk or talk a certain way.

This journey that started from scratch had other challenges too. This includes a lack of livelihood, in the beginning, negative remarks from naysayers, insecurity about the future, staggering commitment, distractions caused by the glamour, etc. He says that sometimes he was too distracted to even shoot a single video in a week but then he thought about why he started in the first place and got back to track. Today, Paras has come a long way and is glad that he gave his dream a chance. It started as an experiment and is a source of livelihood for him today.

It means a lot for Paras who has worked day and night for this success. He hails from a simple background in Hansi, Haryana. However, only his native place is small and not his dreams. His vision of making the world happy and the dream to ensure a luxurious life for his family have brought him here. He is also working on his fitness channel that features his uber-fit body. Apart from inspiring his followers, he also offers them actionable insights to make fitness a lifestyle.

We are glad that Paras persisted through the challenges he faced and is setting success goals for the youth.

