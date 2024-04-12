The SBI Youth for India Fellowship is open for applications for its 12th edition until May 2024. We feel it is an unmatched opportunity for the Youth that trains young individuals having passion to contribute to the social sector. Prior experience in development is not a pre-condition to join this Fellowship, and that makes it unique. Immersing themselves in rural setting along with 13 prominent NGOs in the country for 13 months, the Fellows stand to gain firsthand insights into community challenges.