Young Indian Artist Hired as Director of Photography by World’s Largest Online Menswear Company in America

New York, NY, USA – 23-year-old Akshat Bagla has assumed a prestigious position of the Director of Photography at the prominent American menswear retailer and world’s largest online gay store Differio.

Differio founder and CEO, a renowned American entrepreneur Jimmy Chrabieh, honored by Forbes as the next U.S. business leader to watch, invited Akshat Bagla, a Kolkata native and honors graduate of the world-famous School of Visual Arts in New York City, to work together.

Hailed “the ultimate camera lens of Generation Y,” Bagla is one of India’s most sought-after young international photographers. A self-taught camera prodigy who started his artistic career at the age of 14, Bagla’s talent was spotted by a Fortune 500 company Indus Net Technologies – an eagle-eyed executive saw Bagla’s photos online and hired the brilliant teenager on the spot to revamp the company’s online visual presence. One success leading to another, Bagla has been acclaimed for transforming the online looks or shaking the old-school visual marketing approach of dozens major companies, including Enterr10, Century Plyboards India, and A1 Future.

After moving to the United States to study at the prestigious School of Visual Arts, Bagla continued to create great pictures focusing on cinematic fashion and food photography and has quickly become a recognized master in photographic re-branding.

“I am happy and humbled that through my work Indian photography is getting additional international exposure,” says Bagla, “As a visual artist, I rely on our traditional affinity to colors. In fact, I totally agree with what the great late Raghubir Singh wrote in his book aptly titled “River of Color”: " The fundamental condition of India...is the cycle of rebirth, in which color is not just an essential element but also a deep inner source."

Bagla’s work for Differio – an internationally successful and pioneering multi-million dollar gay menswear retailer headquartered in New York City– includes establishing the visual style and images of the company. For the brilliant young Indian photographer, fostering culture of inclusivity and tolerance worldwide is the life mission intrinsically linked to his outstanding art.