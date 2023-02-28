Yatender Rao, The Entrepreneurial Youth Leader And Unwavering Pillar Of Support!

Yatender Rao is a man on a mission. From a young age, he had a burning passion to make a difference in the world, and he found his calling in politics. He quickly climbed the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing, BJYM, serving in various leadership roles, including State Vice President, State Executive Member, and State Head of the Study Circle Committee and now serving in mainstream Bjp in Haryana. He works tirelessly day and night, advocating for the betterment of young people and helping to bring about actionable change.

But Yatender's passion for service doesn't stop there. He also founded the Jaihind Jansewa Foundation, an NGO dedicated to providing unconditional service to all sections of society. With its headquarters in Ateli, Mahendergarh, the foundation has branches in various locations in Haryana and works tirelessly to make a positive impact in people's lives.

He sat down for a tête-à-tête with us and answered some pressing questions about the party and other agendas of importance –

Q1 – What do you feel about the 2024 elections preparations?

The upcoming general elections are just around the corner, and our party is fired up and ready to go! We are not just prepared; we are more than prepared! In fact, we are aiming to win more seats as we did in the last general elections in 2019. That's right, we are setting our sights high on 400 plus seats and we are confident that we have what it takes to come out on top. While other parties are struggling to find leaders to head their committees, we are already super prepared! Our committees are ready to go, and we are not wasting any time getting down to business. And let's not forget about the recently held Gujarat Assembly Elections. We've been using that as a head start to amplify our preparation and launch our election campaign. We are pulling out all the stops, and we are leaving no stone unturned in our quest for victory under the leadership of our PM Sh. Narendra Modi Ji.

Q2 – What is your message to the youth of the country?

They are the future of our country. It is very important for our youth to stay knowledgeable, calm and fit. Staying fit should be their first priority, you have got one life, live to the fullest. You are lucky more than you think, just believe in yourself everything will be placed in right time. Two third of our total population is under 30. Young lads of our country are our torch bearers and can make any impossible task possible at the same time.

Q3 – Was the recent Chinese Covid outbreak a hoax?

China has cut off the world. Their media is controlled and they are no longer a democracy. So it is a bit difficult to believe what they pass on. We do not want to give in to their narrative. We believe in functioning as a peaceful society devoid of misleading agendas.

Q4– What is your inspiration and what keeps you motivated?

I am a very strong believer of Karma and hard work. My good deeds will help me to sustain my image amongst people. Seeing the capability India holds as a nation keeps me motivated to do more for my country. The people in India truly believe in hardwork and we being in government is our main objective to serve our people.

Q5– Where do you see yourself two years down the line?

In the next two years, I would love to see myself contributing more and more to the party. Since I have been working since college for the party, I would love to see myself in the assembly on the larger scale of events. But yes, the main aim is to contribute heavily to the betterment of the party and society.

Q6 – One thing you would want to implement immediately if given power and why?

One thing that needs to be noted is that when someone is in power, then nothing can be done immediately – there is a proper system and policies that have to be followed. But yes – to answer specifically, then I would like to work in the field of poverty because that is one area that needs more attention and development from people in power.

To know more please visit the link: https://instagram.com/yatenderrao