Yamini Rana won the title of Mrs World Harmony at the Mrs World International Show

Yamini Rana from Delhi, who lives in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, recently won the title of “Mrs World Harmony” in the Mrs World International 2022 show, Mrs World International Show 2022 was organized by Glamour Gurgaon in Mumbai. Barkha Nangia and Abhishek Nangia organized the show with a vision to provide an equal opportunity platform for married women to showcase their talent and beauty to the world.

While talking to the media, Yamini told that “to win this title, I had to go through many different rounds in the show which were talent round, introduction round & many more. After passing all these rounds I entered the final ramp walk round, It was difficult for me to do but not impossible, so I did not lose hope and kept my hard work and after passing this round, I was able to reach my destination and won this title”.

Yamini further says that “ in this entire journey, I have been supported by my husband Parush Kumar, who encouraged me every moment and always used to motivate me, whatever I am today, I am because of him “ Yamini's dream is to become a great model. Yamini is associated with an NGO named LP Education Awam Social Work, where she will continue to contribute to social work in association with the organization

