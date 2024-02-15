XRP Price Surge On The Horizon? Analysts Anticipate Soaring Prices With The Potential XRP ETF Launch!

Ripple grew by 5% this week, climbing to $0.5338. The positive developments in the SEC case impacted the XRP price increase as the crypto lawyer James Murphy thinks the settlement between the two parties will likely happen this year.

But the current price is far below XRP's all-time high of $3.84. And according to the Ripple price predictions, the project is far from hitting this value anytime soon. There is no chance the potential XRP ETFs could push its price to this level. Ripple's new all-time high is an unrealistic goal in 2024, and many experts suggest skipping XRP because of the legal battles and questionable future.

Instead, they suggest you invest in SMOG Token, Sponge V2, or Bitcoin Minetrix. You can buy these at a much lower price and enjoy massive ROI faster than with Ripple. Also, the projects have terrific price predictions, and experts think they will dominate the crypto market.

We will discover more about these projects, but let's see what will happen with Ripple in the future.

Ripple Price Prediction 2024 - 2030