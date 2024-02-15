XRP Price Surge On The Horizon? Analysts Anticipate Soaring Prices With The Potential XRP ETF Launch!

Ripple grew by 5% this week, climbing to $0.5338. The positive developments in the SEC case impacted the XRP price increase as the crypto lawyer James Murphy thinks the settlement between the two parties will likely happen this year.
But the current price is far below XRP's all-time high of $3.84. And according to the Ripple price predictions, the project is far from hitting this value anytime soon. There is no chance the potential XRP ETFs could push its price to this level. Ripple's new all-time high is an unrealistic goal in 2024, and many experts suggest skipping XRP because of the legal battles and questionable future.
Instead, they suggest you invest in SMOG Token, Sponge V2, or Bitcoin Minetrix. You can buy these at a much lower price and enjoy massive ROI faster than with Ripple. Also, the projects have terrific price predictions, and experts think they will dominate the crypto market.
We will discover more about these projects, but let's see what will happen with Ripple in the future.
Ripple Price Prediction 2024 - 2030
Year
Minimum Price
Average Price
Maximum Price
2024
$0.605
$0.735
$0.865
2025
$1.14
$1.18
$1.31
2030
$7.14
$7.39
$8.49
Investors hope XRP will continue its winning streak in 2024, especially in its case against the SEC. Analysts predict a $XRP comeback, with the potential to streak $0.6 and beyond.
Further, XRP Whale predicts that Fidelity could apply for Ripple ETFs by April. The approval could open doors to the spot XRP launch and Ripple price increase.
However, according to insighters, this could cause additional issues with the SEC. According to them, the XRP ETF Launch could raise questions about the potential asset's price manipulations. We shouldn't forget the Ripple vs. XRP case because it will play a major role in Ripple price movements.
So, if you are a risk-averse person, skip Ripple. Many questions and doubts surround this project, and despite the potential price soaring, XRP is not a great option. You can choose alternatives and projects that can bring you better ROI than Ripple and that don't face legal problems.
SMOG Token is another project to surge in 2024
Do you want to join the massive airdrop?
Then, you should invest in SMOG Token, a new token on Solana that is preparing the largest airdrop on the network. Following the release on Jupiter, $SMOG grew by 3000%.
When you join in daily, weekly, and monthly quests, you collect airdrop points. The more tasks you complete, the more points you earn. You can also stake your coins and earn extra $SMOG coins.
According to SMOG Token price predictions, the project will grow to $0.15 by the year's end. By 2025, the project should trade at $0.3 and by 2030 at $0.7.
Since its release, $SMOG rounded up over 11k holders with a $54 million market cap. On February 10th, the $SMOG price increased by 47.3%. If you invest in the project now, you get a 10% discount.
Sponge V2 is the next 100x meme coin
$SPONGEV2, the upgraded version of SpongeBob Token, has a massive potential to become the best community token of 2024. Thanks to the staking platform, you earn an APY of 196%. Further, with the Play 2 Earn game, you also earn extra tokens.
Sponge V1 has been discontinued, and you can stake V2 tokens. If you didn't stake your coins, don't worry. You will see them on the staking dashboard. This will allow you to trade V2 tokens before the claim goes live. Further, non-staked V1 token holders can claim equivalent V2 tokens after the claim goes live via the website.
Sponge V2 price predictions say the project will hit a $0.0035 and a $100 million cap in 2024. Experts say the project will be listed on Binance and OKX. By 2030, $SPONGEV2 will reach $0.011. Jacob Bury believes this is the best meme coin to buy now and predicts 100x gains for investors.
If you want a chance for this ROI, buy $SPONGEV2 now. This might be your last chance to buy at a low price before the exchange listings. Over $9 million has been bridged so far.
Bitcoin Minetrix is the best green project to buy in 2024
If you want to mine Bitcoin at a lower price and without expensive equipment, get Bitcoin Minetrix. Not only does this project allow you to get your hands on $BTC, but it also lets everyone mine new coins without any experience or knowledge.
The project is on presale and has so far raised over $10.7 million in funding. The project is close to another price increase, so if you want to invest, be quick.
When you buy, you get a chance to earn massive APY. Thanks to the staking platform, you stake your coins and earn 63% rewards. Experts predict 50x ROI for early investors after the CEX listings. Investors also think this project will outperform Ethereum in 2024.
So, if you want to invest in green crypto and get massive rewards, visit the Bitcoin Minetrix website and buy now. The presale will end in Q2, and after the presale and staking, tokens will be locked for an additional seven days post-launch.
Final Thoughts
Despite the potential Ripple price surge, Smog Token, Sponge V2, and Bitcoin Minetrix are better investment options.
Why?
They can bring you long-term price potential and have brighter price predictions. Thanks to their unique features, these three projects will grow massively and stay on the market for many years to come.