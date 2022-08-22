Xishmiya Brown - The Upcoming Talent Who's Going To Sweep The Entertainment Industry Off Its Feet

Xishmiya Brown's name might soon crop up amongst Hollywood circles as she is all set to step into the world of films and web series, and is positive about cracking a project soon, which will have get into the mainstream entertainment space. Today, she leads the modelling world, being a successful model sitting on a net worth of more than $ 2M. However, many are not aware that she had to go through a lot of tough times to be where she stands today. She came to California at a very young age from Kolkata, India, where she studied in a missionary school. Reaching the land of dreams ignited the desire to be the best and conquer the world, but due to lack of family support she had to mend her own pieces, being on her own. She says that the initial days were extremely challenging, with literally no money in hand, survival became a daily struggle, as arranging for two square meals also became difficult.

The undying passion to secure herself a place in the world of glitz and glamour didn't dampen her spirits, despite all the odds that came along. She found herself washing dishes to sustain herself, even working as a stripteaser to fuel her passion of conquering the modelling world, which she did eventually, grabbing many plum assignments which placed her under the limelight. All the hard work paid off when she finally gained recognition as a model. "The times that I went through would have broken anyone with a weak heart. There were a lot of setbacks along my journey, but I was determined to fight it out, and reached where I wanted to, owing to my never say die attitude, and I'm glad I made it all on my own, without any support," says Xishmiya.

Today, she reins as a model and is even gearing up to drop her debut single, which she's confident will establish her as a fine artist too. "I'm also looking for acting opportunities in Hollywood, be it films or web series, I'm game for all," ends the dynamic lady with a positive note.

