Will Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rise More Than Pancakeswap (CAKE) And Polkadot (DOT)?

Investors across the cryptocurrency landscape are drawn to many different types of projects in order to try to make a huge return on their investment. From meme coins to Defi staking, there are many different choices out there, but not all see the upside that every investor seeks.

Pancakeswap and Polkadot are two projects that have seen significant success, and both focus in different ways on one surefire way to generate long-term success — token utility.

By providing token utility, projects such as Pancakeswap, Polkadot, and Orbeon Protocol ensure that the token is vital to the use of the project, meaning that as adoption increases, the token value can also expect to rise because of the utility itself, but also compounded by speculation of future growth. This is exemplified by Orbeon Protocol’s presale, which is expected to see 6000% gains.

Pancakeswap - A Rise Driven By Utility

Pancakeswap is a decentralized exchange on the BNB Chain, allowing users to trade coins, with the pricing relationship calculated automatically based on liquidity staked by users in exchange for transaction fees. The smart contract can then manage the pool of liquidity made up of the two tokens.

Pancakeswap was built using the same methodology as Uniswap (UNI) but on the BNB Chain instead of Ethereum (ETH). This meant that Pancakeswap leveraged a methodology that had already been shown to deliver value for Ethereum on a new and growing chain.

As BNB Chain adoption skyrocketed during the explosion in DeFi use in the 2021 bull run, so did the token price of PancakeSwap — registering an all-time high of $44.18 from lows of significantly less than $0.50.

Polkadot - The Promise of Utility

Founded by Ethereum cofounder Dr. Gavin Wood, Polkadot takes on a huge blocker to the broader adoption of blockchain technology — interoperability. Polkadot's native asset, DOT, is used to sign all transactions, and by using parachains, part of Polkadot's cross-chain interoperable technology, Polkadot can facilitate the transfer of data between different blockchain networks.

Polkadot has also seen a significant rise in price as a result of the level of adoption of the protocol, as many early-stage projects see the benefit in the features of Polkadot and integrate their business technology to benefit their customers.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) - A Future Utility Star?

Orbeon Protocol has set out to disrupt venture capital by opening up a whole new area of funding for companies in their early stages and for users to be able to invest without huge requirements. By minting startups as fractionalized NFTs, everyday investors can financially back these early stage companies for as low as $1.

Just as importantly, Orbeon's token plays a vital role in the way the service operates, providing access not just to red-hot opportunities to invest in exciting new businesses but even providing the holder with governance and voting rights. When you add in staking rewards and discounts on transactions, it's clear that as the adoption of the protocol grows, so will the value and importance of ORBN.

Given the incredible chance that Orbeon has to disrupt the massive market for investments, there's every chance that it will see a similar leap in adoption, just as Pancakeswap and Polkadot have seen. If that's the case, then the sky is the limit for Orbeon Protocol, and likely much higher than the 6,000% increase that analysts have already forecast for the presale.

