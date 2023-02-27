Why NARCL Should Stick To Managing Distressed Assets, And Avoid Running Companies

That NARCL will acquire NPAs from banks and run the indebted companies without any encumbrance, successfully revive them, pay off the lenders and eventually infuse substantial liquidity in the market are easier said than done. India’s state-sponsored bad bank is all set to make its few distressed-debt acquisitions since its formation in 2021.

NARCL was set up to acquire stressed assets worth about Rs 2 lakh crore from various commercial banks in different phases. Another entity — India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL), which was also set up alongside — would then try to sell the stressed assets in the market. The NARCL-IDRCL structure is the new ‘bad bank’. To make it work, the government has okayed the use of Rs 30,600 crore to be used as a guarantee.

Bad banks are typically set up to acquire and manage non-performing or distressed assets from other banks. The purpose of a bad bank is to help the banking system clean up its balance sheet by taking on these troubled assets and managing them more effectively than the original lender.

Running companies, on the other hand, is not the primary function of bad banks, as it requires a different set of skills and expertise. While some bad banks may temporarily hold or manage assets that are related to a specific company, they should not become involved in the day-to-day management of the company itself. Instead, the bad bank should focus on selling or restructuring the assets of the company in order to generate returns for its stakeholders.

If an ARC tries to run a company directly, it can face several challenges. Running a company requires a different set of skills and expertise than managing distressed assets. An ARC may lack the necessary resources and experience to manage a company effectively, which can lead to poor decision-making and operational inefficiencies.

Managing a company directly can also lead to conflicts of interest. As an ARC, its primary goal is to recover value from distressed assets, which may not align with the long-term interests of the company. This can create tensions with other stakeholders, including employees, customers, and suppliers.

Examples in India abound wherein ARCs have failed miserably when they tried to overstep their brief and turn around the companies. In 2018, a consortium of lenders, led by State Bank of India, transferred Videocon's debt to a joint venture between an ARC, JM Financial and a private equity firm, Ripplewood Holdings, called Visionary ARC. The ARC and private equity firm took control of the company's board and management, with the aim of turning around the struggling business.

However, the ARC's attempt to turn around the company was unsuccessful, and Videocon Industries eventually went bankrupt in 2020. The ARC's strategy was criticized for being ineffective and for not addressing the underlying problems of the company. The company's large debt burden, poor management, and intense competition in the consumer electronics market were some of the key factors that led to its downfall.

Another example is the case of Lanco Infratech, an Indian infrastructure company that defaulted on its debt in 2018. Lanco's debt was transferred to several ARCs, including Edelweiss ARC, which took control of the company's board and management. However, the ARC was unable to turn around the company, which eventually went bankrupt in 2019. The ARC was criticized for its lack of experience in managing a company in the infrastructure sector and for not having a clear strategy to revive the business.

Globally, also, there are abundant examples of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) that have tried to manage companies globally and failed miserably. One such example is the case of Japan's Asset Management Agency (AMA), which was set up in the late 1990s to help manage the country's bad debt crisis following the collapse of the real estate bubble. The AMA acquired bad loans from troubled banks and took over the management of some companies in an attempt to turn them around.

However, the AMA's attempt to manage companies was largely unsuccessful, as it lacked the necessary expertise and resources to run businesses effectively. Many of the companies it took over continued to struggle, and the AMA eventually had to sell them off at a loss.

Another example is the case of the Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO), which was established in the late 1990s to manage non-performing loans and other distressed assets from Korean banks. Like the AMA, KAMCO also took over the management of some companies, including Daewoo Motor, in an attempt to turn them around.

However, KAMCO's attempt to manage Daewoo Motor was largely unsuccessful, as it struggled to compete with other automakers and was eventually sold off to General Motors. The experience highlighted the challenges of trying to manage a complex business like an automobile manufacturer, and the difficulties of competing in a global marketplace.

These examples show that ARCs can face significant challenges when trying to manage companies, particularly in complex and competitive industries. While ARCs may have the expertise to manage distressed assets, the skills and resources required to run a business successfully are different, and ARCs need to carefully consider their strategy and approach when taking over the management of a company.