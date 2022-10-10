Why Dr Hemant Barua is the best astrologer in India

Dr. Hemant Barua has an outstanding reputation all over the world and is largely regarded as the greatest astrologer that India has ever produced. He was awarded the title of Doctor of Astrology in recognition of his significant experience, extensive knowledge, and extensive research effort in the field of astrology. More than 75,000 people from different parts of the world have profited from using his services. He is highly competent in offering in-depth astrological analysis for topics connected to business, employment, marriage, love connections, offspring, legal conflicts, economics, education, and health. His expertise is in demand because of his ability to provide such analysis. The Indian Council of Astrological Science is where Dr. Hemant acquired his post-graduate study in Vedic astrology and gemmology.

He has been honoured on multiple occasions for his outstanding contributions to the field of astrology. In addition to that, he is an authority on astrological remedies and the study of gems. He is convinced that a horoscope is an accurate representation of a person's life path and that it is possible to improve one's horoscope via the use of astrological principles. Dr Hemant combines System-Based Vedic Astrology with Modern Astrology in an effort to provide clients with reliable forecasts. He uses divisional charts, Ashtakvarga, detailed and logical horoscope calculations, and traditional information sources to make his astrological predictions.

Dr Hemant is a famous name on the list of the Top 5 Astrologers in India due to his extensive knowledge of Vedic astrology and numerology. His forecasts are both reasonable and dependable because of the fact that he employs a method that is based on a system that originates from ancient Vedic astrology. In addition to that, he has a wealth of experience in the field of pedagogy.

An internationally renowned astrologer Dr Hemant has been involved in a number of studies and research projects that have debunked a large number of astrological myths and presented astrology in a more positive light. He has conducted in-depth research on each of the 27 Nakshatras. Numerous websites have acknowledged him as the top astrologer in India. Some of these websites have named him the top astrologer in India. This proves, without a doubt, that he has a lot of knowledge and accuracy in the field of astrology.

Awards

Hemant received his post-graduate training in Vedic astrology and gemology from the Indian Council of Astrological Science, and he has received 100+ numerous honours for his significant contributions to the field of astrology, such as the Global Best Astrologer Award 2022, the International Jyotish Ratan Award 2021, and the Global Srestham Award 2021.

Dr Hemant also won the Global Best Astrologer Award for 2022. On June 2, 2022; the Jyotish Integrated Research Institute (JIRI) hosted an event in which they presented the titles of "Doctor of Astrology" and "Best Astrologer in India" to Dr. Hemant, a world-renowned astrologer who embodies this philosophy in his daily life. At a gathering of some of the most well-known astrologers in the world, he shared his knowledge and insights.

The research "Trimayasha" earned Dr. Hemant a pair of awards. Trimayasha investigates the planetary effects in order to figure out how to control them.

Clientele

Dr. Hemant is widely regarded as India's most talented astrologer, examines the birth charts of his customers, who include businesspeople, actors, and politicians. In the 26 years, he has been doing telephone astrology; he has helped more thousands of people.

His extensive experience has helped him build a clientele that includes prominent politicians, Bollywood actors, sports celebrities, industrialists, and other people in the public eye who hold high-profile positions.

More than 90% of his clients are through reference, since Dr Hemant is a highly respected and regarded among the top 5 astrologer in India. The clients belied that Dr Hemant is highly accurate and on time with his predictions because of his deep understanding of the subject.

In addition to penning articles, Dr. Hemant teaches classes and produces videos covering a wide range of astrological topics. Astrology is a large body of knowledge that includes a deep understanding of spiritual matters. This shows that people have created a specialized scientific approach that shows how choices, emotions, and feelings can affect people's lives.

Dr. Hemant provides In-depth astrological courses and other videos, in addition to a highly accurate and reliable monthly horoscope. The date and time of a person's birth are two of the most important factors in astrology. Astrology experts consider this date, which also specifies the time and location of the birth, to be significant since it offers insight into a person's past, as well as their present and future.

Dr Hemant has made a significant contribution to the advancement of astrological knowledge by conducting extensive research in the realm of the Trimayasha Remedial Process for which he got his Doctorate. The condition of a person's horoscope can be determined with the help of the Trimayasha remedial procedure by analyzing the planetary configurations. After it is calculated, the Trimayasha Remedy helps a person fix astrological problems that may be making their life hard.

Dr Hemant is an active member of numerous organisations that are dedicated to providing social services, and he is also active in research, seminars, and writings that are relevant to astrology. In addition to that, he is an authority on astrological remedies and the study of gems. Because of Dr. Hemant’s experience in astrology, he has helped over 75,000 clients all around the world and the number keeps growing. He is an authority in this field and is counted among the top 5 best astrologer practising in India.

The idea that horoscopes may accurately predict a person's life span and that astrological practises can lead to positive changes is one of Dr. Hemant's most deeply held convictions. In order to provide accurate predictions and sound advice, he relies on tried-and-true methodologies and innovative approaches that have been put through their paces.

Research

Trimayasha rectification method

Dr Hemant has done immense research on Trimayasha rectification method. He applies this method to a person's horoscope in order to identify the fundamental issue that is causing the problem. Each individual possesses their own unique Trimayasha code, which we can also refer to as their alignment. The Trimayasha cure, once calculated, assists a person in finding perfect answers to all of the astrological issues that are causing him difficulty in his life. These issues may be traced back to horoscopes.

Ashtakvarga

Divisional charts, Ashtakvarga, horoscope calculations, ancient references, and other such tools are utilised by Dr. Hemant in his consultations with customers.

Other Research

Along with providing his audience with detailed knowledge about nakshatra, Dr. Hemant also provides in-depth guides on astrological topics and posts them on his website. Through a profound understanding of Vedic astrology and its practical application, his primary goal is to effect positive change in the lives of his clients.

Conclusion

