Amidst the bright colors, catchy jingles, and lovable cartoon characters, junk food marketing weaves a powerful spell, one that has a particularly strong effect on children. Cyber Ghost’s junk food marketing study even showed that 70% of toddlers know the McDonald’s symbol but not their last name. It's no surprise that our kids are craving sugary snacks and salty treats, but why are they so easily influenced, and how can we help them break free from the junk food cycle?