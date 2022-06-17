Who is Zubair Sarookh? UAE Based YouTuber Trending in India

Laughter is the best medicine, it's not just a saying but truth. It's not that easy to make someone laugh, being a comedian requires lots of effort and a good sense of humour which neither hurts anyone's sentiments nor makes them feel bored. Zubair Bin Jaafar Ba’oom is a UAE based Youtuber and Social media influencer who is trending on social media not only in UAE but in India as well. His videos went viral in just a few minutes on Instagram in February and March which made him renowned globally.

Zubair Bin Jaafar Ba’oom commonly known as Zubair Sarookh has two YouTube channels with 653K and 49K subscribers respectively, he is having over 580K followers on his Instagram channel. He is well known for his comic timing and the fun element as he plays multiple roles such as the father Abu Zubair, Uncle Rambo, and the mother, as well as his character in his videos. He has become an internet sensation in a very short period.

Zubair’s mother belongs to India and his father is from Yemen, so we can say that he has versatility in his blood. Zubair started the journey of content creation in the year 2015 after working for several years at Sharjah International Airport post his graduation from high school. The 9-5 job wasn't his cup of tea and sooner he realised this thing he started to work on his script, edit and act. In the initial phase, he faced some issues as at that time there was no TikTok or Instagram. You can say that he is one of the first content creators in the UAE who started doing English skits on YouTube. He had multiple videos which went viral on social media platforms all over India one of the most famous is the “Arab Driving Instructor”.

Nothing comes easily, he faced trolling and disagreements from his parents despite all of this he kept on moving forward and working on his passion. When Sarookh's first video received one million views, he became an overnight sensation. "Then I got my big break when I posted a video about Arabs ordering chicken," he says, "and then I got my big break when I posted a video about Arabs ordering chicken."

Sarookh became a social media sensation after a short clip about ordering chicken received one million views in two hours and three million views by the end of the day. "After that vlog, my page blew up, and everything changed overnight, so I decided to work on my videos regularly." Even though I had a regular career at the time, I decided it wasn't for me and instead focused on social media."

As big firms approached him, he received endorsement offers and branding chances, and today, Sarookh assesses places throughout the emirates and supports his favourite brands all around the UAE.

He has won several awards and recognition for his work. He won the funniest video award 2020 by Filmfare Middle East and the Best Entertainer Comedian 2021 by Filmfare Middle East. Zubair has also represented Dubai for ICRC in promoting mental health awareness related to COVID and giving tips on how to overcome it.