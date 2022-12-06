Who Are Good Astrologers In India

Astrology is well-known around the world, but it is particularly popular in India where many people rely on and seek the counsel of good astrologers. While most adherents of Vedic astrology are Hindus, people of other religions also hold this belief. Manopravesh Swami Ramanand Guruji, who has been named the best astrologer in India (and the world) by top media outlets, tops our list of the best and most highly recommended astrologers in India, which includes some other household names like Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma, R.Chintamani Namboodiri, Deepak Kapoor, among others.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is an Indian Yogi, Mystic, Physic reader, mind reader, chakra healer, and also considered as the best astrologer in India. Based in Hyderabad, Swamiji is a specialist in Manopravesham (a pathway for entering someone’s mind, or Telepathy). Some of his basic fortes include Astrological prediction, Horoscope reading, Vedic Astrology, Shalya Vastu, Dosha Nirvana Pujas, and Satsangs.

With an experience of over 35 years (started at the young age of 13) in practising Vedic astrology, Manopravesh Swami Ramanand Guruji has successfully read and predicted human minds from all parts of the globe, and shared life-changing solutions. With Manopravesh, Swami Ramanand Guruji can exactly reveal any person’s present events, past events, future events and even the deep secrets of their life.

Numerous superstars from the worlds of Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood frequently seek Swamiji's advice for astrological and muhurat readings. He meets with business leaders, corporate workers, and government representatives to share life-altering solutions. He equally assists common people who have complete faith in him. In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Swamiji has an ashram where he visits frequently to bless the people.

For his incredible contribution to human life through his skills and helping people across countries like India, USA, Canada, London, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Sydney, Melbourne, UK, Europe, Middle East, etc., Swami Ramanand Guruji has been awarded 'Jyothish Siromani,' 'Jyothish Vibhushan,' and 'Jyothish Ratna' by various cultural organizations over the years. Swamiji says, "Although I say meditation and yoga are an important part of life, this does not symbolize that all people who meditate can preach Manopravesh." His books on Vedic Astrology and his charitable support (in the form of Vastradaan, Vidyadaan) to poor and needy children is a testimony of his humble nature.

To know more about Swami Ramananda, Visit his official website: http://swamyramanandji.com/

You can also contact Swami Ji through Call or WhatsApp at +91 9000992685

Radha Bharadwaj

Having analyzed over 15,000 horoscopes in the past 10 years, Radha Bharadwaj is a good astrologer in India, who gives complete life predictions with Raj Yogas and Gandaks in the Birth chart. Interestingly, his predictions about sports matches are always true, and that is what attracts people and celebrities towards him.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984



Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma

Good traditional priest astrology in India is practiced by Suryavansham Srinivas Sharma, who is popular for his remedies like Yagna, Havan, and Gems. He is known for impactful Horoscope analysis, Personalized astrology reading for Marriage Astrology, Career Astrology, Finance Astrology, Business Astrology, Court cases, and Vastu.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 8498083151

Deepak Kapoor

Jyotishguru Deepak Kapoor is another good astrologer in India. He is regarded as the Master of the Prashna Kundali. He is a top and world-renowned astrologer in India with over 30 years of experience in the field and very famous for his accurate predictions.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji from Bengaluru is another good astrologer in India. With an experience of over 20 years, he claims,"I practice astrology and Prasna vidya to analyze horoscopes." He has given predictions to famous people from the movie industry, Business sector, Police Department, Politicians, Doctors, and Lawyers. He also provides online astrology services for love marriage, and relationship problems..



Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is a good astrologer in India available for online astrology solutions. M.A in Astrology, he is on a mission to enlighten people using the magical Vedic science.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

When it comes to Vedic Astrology, Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is a good choice among Indian astrologers. His precision is commendable. A staunch devotee of Siddi Varaha deity, he regularly does mantra sadhana. He performs a thorough analysis of a person's horoscope, taking into account all yogas and karanas to make sure no information is overlooked.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhat

A dynasty of North Indian astrologers provided the background for Narayana Lakshmi Bhat who has a keen understanding of Vedic science. He has examined 10,000 horoscopes from people in various nations. "Everyone must record their birth time accurately," he says. It is believed that a horoscope made using the precise birth time provides accurate astrology reports.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

R.Chintamani Namboodiri is a good local astrologer in India who hails from Kerala Temple. The Royal Astrology clan's traditional legacy may be found in him as his ancestors held the position of Maharaja of Travancore. He receives daily visits from people seeking his astrological and horoscope consulting services.

Vipul Banerjee

Vipul Banerjee is also a good Vedic astrologer in India, especially for people looking for solutions in Pranic healing and Gemmology. With a diploma in Psychology, he is considered a good counsellor too.



