White Widow Strain Review (2022) – THC Level, Smell, and Where to Buy High Yield Seeds

White Widow is a legendary cannabis strain known for its high THC level and distinct smell. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that has been around since the early 1990s.

White Widow can be found in dispensaries all over the country and is also available online.

If you are looking for a potent strain that will give you a solid high, then smoking White Widow is worth trying.

The White Widow is an excellent option to consider if you are looking for a high-yield strain. Read on to learn more about the white widow marijuana strain and where you can buy it.

Where to buy high-yield White Widow strains?

You can buy high-yield White Widow strains from online seed banks or dispensaries. Make sure you do your research to find a reputable source.

Read on to learn more about this strain and where you can buy it.

White Widow seeds can be purchased online or at some dispensary locations. If you are growing your cannabis, make sure you start with feminized seeds to ensure that you get female plants.

Here is the list of platforms where you can buy white Widow strains

• I Love Growing Marijuana White Widow Feminized 20 Seeds $119.00

• Crop King Seed Bank White Widow Feminized 25 Seeds Pack $240.00

• Seedsman Seed Bank White Widow Auto Feminised 10 Seeds $57.12

• #4 Seed Supreme White Widow Feminized 25 Seeds for $163.00

So there you have it! These are some of the best places to buy White Widow seeds. Be sure to do your research and choose a reputable source.

#1 What is the White Widow strain?

The White Widow strain is a hybrid that was created in the Netherlands in the early 1990s. It is a cross between a Brazilian Sativa and an Indian indica.

White Widow is one of the most popular and excellent strain of cannabis due to its high THC level and distinct smell. The buds are covered in white crystals, hence the name.

White Widow is an indica-dominant hybrid, which means it will provide a more relaxing and couch-locking high than a Sativa. However, it still has some energizing effects thanks to Sativa genetics.

#2 CHARACTERISTICS OF A WHITE WIDOW:

There are some Characteristics of white widow strains that are shared in brief.

• White Widow has a high THC level, typically between 15-20%.

• CBD level: White Widow has a low CBD level, usually less than 1%.

• Smell: White Widow has a distinct smell often described as earthy or woody.

• Flavor: White Widow tastes earthy with hints of citrus.

• Effects: The effects of White Widow are typically couch-locking and relaxing. However, due to the Sativa genetics, it can also have some energizing effects.

• Medical uses: White Widow can treat pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

• Adverse side effects: The most common side effects of White Widow are dry mouth and red eyes. However, it can also cause paranoia and anxiety in some people.

#3 What are the effects of White widow strain on the user?

Below is the list of effects of white widow strains.

• Euphoric

• Happy

• Relaxed

• Creative

• Increased energy levels

The strain is known for its high solid. It can leave users feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Some users also report experiencing increased creativity and energy levels.

This strain’s high THC level means it is not recommended for beginner smokers. If you are new to smoking cannabis, start with a lower THC strain such as Blue Dream or Sour Diesel.

White Widow is also not recommended for people prone to anxiety or paranoia. The high THC level can exacerbate these conditions.

If you want to try White Widow, make sure you have a friend who can help you if you feel anxious or paranoid.

White Widow can be smoked in a joint, pipe, or bong. It can also be vaporized using a dry herb vaporizer.

If you are new to smoking cannabis, start with a small amount and see how you feel before smoking more. White Widow is a potent strain, so it is essential to go slowly at first.

The strain has a distinct smell that is earthy and sweet. The taste is also sweet with hints of citrus.

#4 White widow strain Typical Flavors

The flavor of the White widow depends on the quality of the breeders. But, mostly, it has a sweet, earthy taste with hints of citrus. If you feel the taste to be too harsh, you can try mixing it with other flavors to smooth it out.

Typical White widow strain aromas

The aroma of White Widow is earthy, primarily with sweet undertones. Some people also detect hints of citrus or floral notes.

#5 The Smell of White Widow strain:

As we’ve said, this hybrid strain has a distinct smell. It is earthy with sweet undertones. Some people also detect hints of citrus or floral notes.

The smell of this hybrid strain can be described as:

• Earthy

• Sweet

• Citrusy

• Floral

• Pungent

#6 CBD Level

The CBD level of White Widow is generally low, usually between 0.3% and 1%. However, some phenotypes have a higher CBD level.

The THC/CBD ratio of this strain is usually around 20:1, which means it is not recommended for people looking for a medical strain.

If you want to try White Widow for medical purposes, it is best to consult with a doctor or cannabis specialist first.

OIL, BENEFITS, USES, AND SIDE EFFECTS

The White Widow weed strain is a hybrid of Brazilian and Indian descent. It is an indica-dominant cannabis plant that has been around since the early 1990s. The buds of this plant are covered in white crystals, giving it its name. White Widow is one of the most popular strains of cannabis due to its high THC level and distinct smell.

The White Widow weed strain can be smoked in a joint, pipe, or bong. It can also be vaporized using a dry herb vaporizer. If you are new to smoking cannabis, start with a small amount and see how you feel before smoking more. Smoking White Widow is a potent strain, so it is essential to go slowly at first.

#1 Higher THC:

The White Widow strain has a high THC level that can range from 15-25%. This makes it a potent strain that is not recommended for beginners. The effects can be intense, so starting slowly is essential if you have never smoked cannabis before.

The White Widow strain is known for its white crystals, which are actually trichomes. These are what produce the THC in cannabis seeds.

The White Widow strain is a good option for people looking for a high-THC strain. If you want to try this strain, make sure you have a friend who can help you if you feel anxious or paranoid.

#2 How potent is the White Widow strain?

The White Widow strain has a THC level of 20-25%. This is considered to be high.

If you are new to smoking cannabis, start with a lower THC strain such as Blue Dream or Sour Diesel. The high THC level of White Widow can be too much for some people, especially beginners.

White Widow is also not recommended for people who are prone to anxiety or paranoia. The high THC level can exacerbate these conditions. If you want to try White Widow, make sure you have a friend who can help you if you feel anxious or paranoid.

#3 How do I smoke White Widow?

White Widow can be smoked in a joint, pipe, or bong. It can also be vaporized using a dry herb vaporizer. If you are new to smoking cannabis, start with a small amount and see how you feel before smoking more. White Widow is a potent strain, so it is essential to go slowly at first.

#4 Growing Information of White widow cannabis strain:

White Widow seeds can be purchased online or at some dispensary locations. If you are growing your cannabis, make sure you start with feminized white widow seeds to ensure that you get female plants.

The White Widow plant grows best in a warm climate with plenty of sunlight. It can be grown indoors or outdoors, but outdoor plants yield more buds.

The White Widow plant can reach up to 6 feet tall and produces dense buds covered in white crystals. The plant has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks and is ready for harvest in mid-October.

Below is a brief overview of how to grow own White Widow marijuana:

• Start with feminized white widow seeds to ensure you get female plants

• Quality White Widow grows best in a warm climate with plenty of sunlight

• The plant can be grown indoors or outdoors, but outdoor plants will yield more buds

• The White Widow plant can reach up to 6 feet tall and produces dense buds that are covered in white crystals

• The plant has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks and is ready for harvest in mid-October

With these tips, you should be able to successfully grow White Widow marijuana. Remember to start with feminized white widow seeds and give your plants plenty of sunlight for the best results.

Important Factors:

You need to know some essential factors before growing the White Widow strain.

#1 Soil type:

The White Widow plant grows best in sandy loam soil with a pH of 6.5-7.0.Climate: White Widow grows best in a warm climate with plenty of sunlight. The plant can be grown indoors or outdoors, but outdoor seeds will yield more buds.

#2 Temperature:

The ideal temperature for growing White Widow is between 70-85 degrees Fahrenheit.

#3 Water:

White Widow seeds need to be watered regularly, but be sure not to over-water them as this can lead to problems such as root rot.

#4 Nutrients:

White Widow plants need a nutrient-rich diet to thrive. Use a high-quality fertilizer and make sure to flush the plants before harvest.

#5 Pests and Diseases:

White Widow plants are susceptible to pests and diseases such as powdery mildew and botrytis. Monitor your plants closely and take action if you see any signs of pests or diseases.

Typical Usage of White widow marijuana strain:

The White Widow strain is typically used to treat pain, anxiety, and insomnia. It can also be used to help with appetite loss and nausea.

#1 Dosage:

Start with a low dose of White Widow and increase it as needed. The high THC content of this strain can be too much for some people, so it is essential to start slow.

#2 Side Effects:

The most common side effects of White Widow are dry mouth and eyes. Other potential side effects include dizziness, paranoia, and anxiety.

Comparison of the White Widow vs other

When it comes to THC levels, White Widow is one of the most potent strains. The average THC level of this strain is between 20-25%. This makes it ideal for treating pain and anxiety.

White Widow’s CBD levels are not as high as some other strains. The average CBD level of this strain is between 0.5-1%. White Widow is not the best choice for treating seizures or other conditions requiring high levels of CBD.

When it comes to yield, White Widow is a high-yield strain. Outdoor plants can produce up to 2 pounds of buds, while indoor plants can produce up to 1 pound.

In terms of flowering time, White Widow is a relatively fast-flowering strain. The average flowering time of this strain is 8-10 weeks.

Overall, White Widow is a potent strain with a high yield. It is ideal for treating pain and anxiety but may not be the best choice for treating seizures or other conditions that require high levels of CBD.

Pros:

• High THC content

• Distinct smell

• Good yield

• It can be grown indoors or outdoors

Cons:

• The potent strain may cause anxiety or paranoia in some people

• Sensitive to pests and diseases

• Requires a warm climate to grow best

People Reviews:

“I’ve been smoking White Widow for years and it’s never let me down. It’s a great strain for pain relief and relaxation.”

“White Widow is my go-to strain for anxiety and insomnia. It helps me relax and fall asleep.”

“I love the smell of White Widow! It’s such a distinct, powerful strain.”

“White Widow is a great option for people looking for a high yield strain. The plants are big and produce a lot of buds.”

“The only downside to White Widow is that it can be pretty potent. I’ve had some bad experiences with anxiety and paranoia after smoking this white widow cannabis strain.”

Overall Review

White Widow is a legendary cannabis strain that is known for its high THC level and distinct smell. It has been around since the early 1990s and can be found in dispensaries throughout the United States.

White Widow is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a good option for people looking for a high yield white widow cannabis strain. However, starting with a low dose is essential because the high THC content can be too much for some people.

The most common side effects of White Widow are dry mouth and eyes. Other potential side effects include dizziness, paranoia, and anxiety. You can buy White Widow seeds from online seed banks or dispensaries. Be sure to do your research and choose a reputable source.

Final Thoughts

In this White widow strain review we cleared everything. So, what’s the final verdict on the White Widow marijuana strain? Overall, reviewers seem to love this weed, giving it an average score of 8.5 out of 10.

They especially enjoy its high THC level, which can provide a robust and long-lasting high that’s perfect for recreational and medical users.

Additionally, many people appreciate the fact that this particular strain is easy to find and relatively affordable compared to some other types of cannabis on the market today.

If you’re looking for a potent way to relax and unwind after a long day or week, then be sure to give White Widow a try – you might be pleasantly surprised at how much you enjoy it!

We Hope you like this White widow strain review



