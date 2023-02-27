Which Memecoins Will Dominate During The Next Bull Season - Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Big Eyes Coin?

The meme sector started from a single crypto token. But today, it has become a recognizable ecosystem. Many developers have finally cracked the code on creating meme tokens with utility. And numerous projects are vying for the top.

The latest market dip took its toll on the meme sector. But meme coins will make a resurgence. So, what are the meme coins with the potential to dominate the next bull season? This piece will review Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin. Keep reading to learn what makes them special.

Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer designed Dogecoin as a joke. They joked about how Bitcoin was a project that won’t live up to its words. But Dogecoin became the real joke after Bitcoin’s price continued to soar. Thus, it earned the name meme coin. Many people refer to Dogecoin as the pioneer of the meme sector. And there’s some truth about that. DOGE’s creation and success have inspired more developers to join the meme sector.

Dogecoin’s first taste of success was due to a ripple effect from a tweet. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has a massive social media followership. When he mentioned Dogecoin in a tweet comparing it to Bitcoin, it unprecedentedly affected the token’s price. Several investors and traders rushed to hold DOGE tokens. The increased demand raised the price of the token. This price pump was immense and created many millionaires. Till date, there’s still an active community of users waiting for Dogecoin’s next major pump.

The next bull market is a great time for such to happen. And with Dogecoin’s massive followership, it will be a front-runner in the meme sector.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is one of the projects that inspired Dogecoin’s success. Shiba Inu has a close relationship with DOGE. It was formed by a breakaway development team from Dogecoin - Ryoshi. Their work identified key areas of improvement in Dogecoin. However, they stuck with the Shiba Inu dog design of the pioneer cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu’s goal is to have a stronger community than Dogecoin. Today, they have a community of about 600 thousand people. This project is also one of the fastest-rising projects worldwide. Shiba Inu’s development team ensured that their project had a strong use case. They hosted a token exchange on this platform. There are several news making the rounds on social media about changes to Shiba Inu’s ecosystem - Shibarium. This blockchain would be modified to support more projects.

More projects on Shibarium would increase its overall usefulness. This could push it to the top of the next bull market.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes is a new-generation crypto token with plenty of potential. While Big Eyes is yet to be released on the coin market, it has generated plenty of noise and hype about its capacity. Its cat-themed approach is also thrilling for many meme enthusiasts. Many treat these cat-themed graphics as a direct statement of the token’s competitiveness. It obviously wants to unseat the big names in the meme sector.

For a long time, dog-themed tokens have dominated. To change the status quo, this cryptocurrency has its growth planned in detail. There’s a 4-stage plan to get Big Eyes Coin to the top of the sector. This meme coin will also allow users to create NFTs. This will be referred to as the NFT Sushi Club. What’s more? The Big Eyes token exchange will be used to exchange ERC-20 tokens. BIG is the token that will power this platform. This meme coin is hosted on Ethereum and will be launched on Uniswap.

