Although the magic world of natural perfumery looks so exciting and appealing, one needs to be especially careful in case she or he decides to utilize this craft. Learn proper techniques in working with essential oils, recognizing their potent nature, and following dilution instructions carefully. Build your menu based on the principles of responsible sourcing ingredients that are fair have a light footprint and are sustainable. Establish an atmosphere of sanitary working conditions with a strong emphasis on effective ventilation, and enhanced use of personal protective equipment when required. Through incorporating these precautions, not only do you insure yourself but you also help to keep your divine fragrance faithful and true-carrying you to the point where you cannot imagine a more enjoyable and satisfying experience.