What Is Rahu Ketu Mahadasha? Remedies By Celebrity Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla

The Rahu Ketu Mahadasha is a state where your astrological signs give you major trouble because of the presence of Rahu and Ketu. The presence gives troubles in life, like delays in work, disputes in family, and love life. All these occur due to the presence of Rahu and Ketu in the house and sign. To overcome this there are some necessary remedies required.

What is Rahu Mahadasha?

Ganesha says, the Rahu Mahadasha is a state where the planet Rahu is in the unwanted house of your zodiac sign. Rahu's presence gives you immense trouble in your life. It sits there for a good period of time. During that situation, there will be constant hurdles you will face in life. But it is not permanent; it is curable and controllable with the help of astrology and expert astrologers.

What is Ketu Mahadasha?

Ganesha says, the Ketu Mahadasha occurs when the Ketu is in transit in one of your houses. The place where Ketu sits in your sign is really important because it can give a lot of issues in your life. It is necessary to take care that Ketu doesn’t give you much trouble in life. Otherwise, the position of Ketu can give you the worst times in your life. With the help of astrology and an expert astrologer, you can overcome the Ketu situation with proper guidance and rituals given by astrologers to follow. After that, you can enjoy a good and peaceful time in your life.

What is Rahu Mahadasha Ketu Antardasha?

Ganesha says, when Rahu and Ketu meet, Antardashan is the worst of the astrological signs. There will be lots of troubles and issues in life which will be extremely hard to overcome. Only astrological remedies can give you solutions for it and help you to overcome these situations in life.

Effects of Rahu Ketu Mahadasha in Horoscope

Rahu Ketu Effects On Marriage

Ganesha says, Rahu has the worst impact on marriage. The transit of Rahu in your zodiac sign house gives tough times in marriage. It gives issues like dishonesty, miscommunication, and more in married life. If you are planning to get married then you can face severe trouble and delay in marriage. Taking astrology helps to make your married life happy and peaceful in the Rahu effect.

Rahu Ketu Effects On the Mind

Ganesha says, Rahu Ketu affects mostly the mind, it fills it with anger, impatience, and negativity. This is the toughest situation to solve in life. Especially Rahu sitting in the prominent place. You need to deal with it calmly and safely in your life. To overcome this tough time in your life with the remedies, and solutions.

Rahu Ketu Mahadasha Remedies

Ganesha says, Rahu and Ketu have the most negative impact on the zodiac signs, and it is necessary to take care of them.

Ketu Mahadasha Remedies

Ganesha says the Ketu Mahadasha has trouble in some places in each person's life. And to solve it, astrological remedies like rings, gemstones, chants, prayers, and other rituals are necessary and should work with proper knowledge by the people. Donate two-colored blankets and black mustard on Thursday to the poor and needy and worship Lord Ganesha, as this will eliminate all the negative energy of Ketu and bring positive energy around you. Apply saffron tilak after worship. And it should be done only with the expert astrologer's guidance and solutions.

Rahu Mahadasha Remedies

Ganesha says, Rahu holds a strong position in astrology, and to solve Mahadasha a proper ritual prayer is necessary and other things need to be followed by the people who are under the Rahu effect. All these need to be handled with care otherwise it can bring the worst effect in life. Donate water and coconut in the temple on the Amavasya. Worship Jupiter as it controls Rahu. Do not wear blue-colored clothes and donate. Wearing 8 Mukhi Rudraksha reduces the inauspicious effect of Rahu. Never do any rituals without proper guidance and ideas about it in life.

