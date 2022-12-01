Watch Gang Reviews (Legit Or Scam) - Is WatchGang Worth It

We all love to wear clothes to impress people around us. So being fashionable and up-to-date with the latest fashion trends is a must. But to slay the look you are hoping to achieve, clothes are not the only thing you must wear to do so. The accessories are also crucial when we are trying to look elegant and well-dressed.

Something staple that has been there in the fashion industry for a long time is the watches. Despite whether your gender or age, if you want to look classy yet elegant, then coupling your dress for the day with a matching, luxurious-looking watch will never do any harm.

And when talking about watches, some people are much more into watches than the rest of us. And if you know anyone who loves watches, then you must already know how many watches of different brands, designs, and technology they keep in their closet.

And if you know someone like that, or you yourself are a watch enthusiast, then getting a subscription of the watch Gang will be one of the best decisions you may make in your entire life.

Matthew Gallagher founded the subscription delivery service, the Watch Gang, in 2016. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company offers a variety of watch brands and models for $74.99, $149.99, and $399.99 each month. But since the festive season is coming up, we are excited to inform you that the Watch Gang original website now offers some interesting cut-down prices.

Reading our Watch Gang review, you can learn more about this unique shop that ships fine watches at random and offers great prizes several times a week. The goal is to inspire more people to build a watch collection or to add to an existing one. But is it for you?

If you want to learn more about the Watch gang, then what you should do is simple. Keep on reading!

But before we do that, as usual, let's check out how we have lined up today's watch gang platinum review document.

What Is Watch Gang?

How Does Watch Gang Work?

Subscriptions On Watch Gang

Managing Your Subscription

Shipping & Packaging

How Much Does Watch Gang Cost?

Watch Gang Giveaways

Watch Gang Add-Ons

Customer Service

Pros And Cons Of Subscribing To Watch Gang Platinum Watches

Is Watch Gang Worth It?

If you think you are up to the surprises that the Watch Gang will provide you with, simply click here. We will then redirect you to the official Watch Gang website. Further, we strongly advise you against subscribing to this service through any other website without employing the original site.

There are many lookalike websites on the internet that fool people into believing that they are the original Watch Gang website. And after you subscribe, you will be left to wonder, even after a few months, when you will wver receive your first Watch.

What Is Watch Gang?

Are you someone who loves to accessorize your outfit with a different watch every now and then? Or are you a watch enthusiast who collects watches of all brands, types, and designs?

Then the Watch Gang will give you the perfect opportunity to receive watches as often as you wish with their subscription delivery service.

The sole goal of this company is to get new people excited about watches and help watch lovers grow their collections at the speed that they prefer. And the great news is that they have a giveaway process that will give out one free Rolex to one lucky winner every Friday.

Once you subscribe to the service, you get to customize how much you pay and the type of watches you need to receive with the package you choose. And no matter what your package is, the Watch you receive from the service will have a much highter value than what you paid as the subscription.

What is more exciting is that every Watch they will send to you will be kept a surprise until you open up the package. So be ready to be surprised as often as you want.

Watch Gang at a glance

MEMBERSHIP OPTION: Yes

FREE TRIAL: No

SHIPPING: Charged on Shipping

CUSTOMER SERVICE: Email, Help Center

Website: Click Here

Now that you know what watch gang really is, I'm sure you are excited to become a subscriber. If so, you can click on this link, and we will take you straight to the official Watch Gang websites purchase page. After selecting the subscription you prefer, the first Watch you get from the service will arrive at your doorstep within three business days.

How Does Watch Gang Work?

Once you've selected a plan with Watch Gang, you can order a new item each month, just like other subscription delivery services. And the good news is you will not know what Watch you have ordered until you get it shipped to you. The Watch Gang calls their products "Mystery Watches," This service is perfect for anyone who loves surprises and grows their watch collection for a fraction of the amount they will have to spend otherwise if they don't have subscriptions to the Watch Gang. While the watches in Watch Gang are carefully selected, members are only notified after they have received them.

According to our Watch Gang review, signing up for the service is pretty easy. Without all the usual hassle of long verification processes, you can create a profile on the Watch Gang website by simply entering your email address or logging in with your Facebook account.

To set your preferred style, Executive or Explorer, they have a quiz on the site as the first step in the registration process. You then select one of the subscription options they have and enter a shipping address. Each can be tailored for distribution on a monthly, quarterly, or on-demand basis. You must select one of the following subscription plans before attempting Watch Gang.

Watch Gang Original Tier – Stylish And Fashionable options

Black Tier – Affordable Luxury Options

Platinum Tier – Super Luxury Watches

Subscriptions On Watch Gang

Watch Gang Original Tier – Stylish And Fashionable options

This is the lowest subscription on the website. You may choose this subscription package if you are simply looking for generic and less well-known watches. Brand watches with Japanese automatic movements, such as Miyota or Seiko, are among them. Although less prominent, the Watch Gang ensures that the manufacturers they include in the Original Tier still produce high-quality stainless steel watches with genuine leather straps.

Black Tier – Affordable Luxury Options

There are several brands of watches on the market that offers luxury type watches for a much more affordable price. And the Black tier of the Watch Gang contains such brands, which can be valued up to a couple of hundred dollars. It includes a few different Japanese and Swiss quartz watches with a couple of automatic movements. According to the study we conducted for our Watch Gang Black Tier review, this bundle represents excellent value for money.

Platinum Tier – Super Luxury Watches

Just like all other products, watches, too, have several brands which are only affordable for a super rich community. But if you want to receive your mystery watch from one of such brands, then you can sign up with the Platinum subscription. The watches in this tier are high-end and usually have Swiss and Japanese automatic movements. This also offers the finest timepieces available with stylish, classic components.

Watch Gang offers both new and genuine pieces thanks to partnerships with watchmakers from around the world. You can customize how frequently you want to purchase your mystery watches as well. There are three options for this;

Monthly

Quarterly

on-demand basis

Verified Watch Gang reviews state that metal bands have enough links and a full bracelet that most people need to change their size. However, the belt size is not guaranteed by the company. Although the suppliers are verified before they are included in the respective tier, the watch gang does not take responsibility for any shipping damages caused while it is delivered to you.

In addition to what's included in the chosen plan, you can visit the WG Shop and purchase the Watch of your choice.

Managing Your Subscription

All monthly memberships automatically renew on the first day of each month. The only downside is that the Watch Gang doesn't undertake any refund if you are not satisfied with the product you will receive as Mystery Watches. If you are skeptical that you will run into this problem, the best thing you can do will be to place a custom order for the Watch you need.

You can manage your subscription, but you will be charged if you want to end it. According to the Watch Gang website, there are costs associated with the early termination of a prepaid membership plan. Sending an email to hello@watchgang.com or filling out the Manage My Subscription form are two ways to unsubscribe.

You must also pay shipping costs for each package as they are dispatched from the sellers, and all unpaid shipments will be converted into account credits that can be used towards purchases in the member store and Watch Gang Wheel. Changes must be made by midnight ET on the eighth of the month. If not, the adjustments will take effect next month.

Are you excited to take part in this service? Do you want to feel the anticipation of waiting for your brandnew watch to be shipped to you at a fraction of its original value? Then subscribe to the Watch Gang right now while the discounts are still effective. You may find the watch Gang discount code on this website as well.

Shipping & Packaging

The first purchase starts the monthly shipping cycle. The first Watch will be sent to the subscriber within the first three working days after they are registered with the process. Unless you have a quarterly or on-demand subscription, you will receive the package before the 16th of each month. Once it's on its way, you'll receive an email with tracking information.

But be aware that the brand details or what is in your box will only be revealed after you receive the package.

The best thing in subscribing to Watch Gang is that you don't have to be a USA resident to enjoy the service. Our Watch Gang membership research shows that it can take three to four weeks, depending on when you receive the email notification saying that your Mystery Watch is dispatched.

The product is entirely paper wrapped and comes in a bubble-wrapped watch box. Therefore, you don't have to worry about damages. And if you're curious how much Watch Gang will cost you, we'll cover that in the part after this one.

How Much Does Watch Gang Cost?

The manufacturer's recommended wristwatch retail price is guaranteed to be up to five times the monthly subscription price.

Check out the price points for each tier:

Original: $74.99 per month for watches worth up to $150

Black: $149.99 per month for items worth up to $500

Platinum: $399.99 per month for watches worth up to $1,500.

The retail value of the Watch you receive each month increases with the price of your subscription tier. As you level up, brand reputation and movement quality will improve.

Our Watch Gang customer review can attest that the monthly subscription products come with the two-year warranty the company promises. But the watches you get from Wheel of Watches are covered by the manufacturer's warranty.

For all domestic American subscribers, the shipping fee is $9.82. This covers any shipments that are lost or damaged.

Below are the international shipping costs for some major countries.

Canada — $14.82

The United Kingdom — $19.82

Australia and elsewhere — $34.82

The member is responsible for applicable duties, import duties, and taxes. The shipping costs may vary in this case.

You can change the renewal date from the first to the twentieth of each month. Otherwise, your card will be charged.

Save Possible Scenarios

If you pay in full, you will receive a discount on the subscription.

Watch Gang Original Tier — Three, six, and twelve-month advance payments will get you a 5%, 10%, and 20% discount.

— Three, six, and twelve-month advance payments will get you a 5%, 10%, and 20% discount. Black Tier — With three, six, and twelve-month prepayments, you get $50, $150, and $600 off the subscription fee.

— With three, six, and twelve-month prepayments, you get $50, $150, and $600 off the subscription fee. Platinum Tier — Our Watch Gang platinum review shows that with three, six, and twelve-month advance payments, you get $50, $275, and $1,200 off the subscription fee.

Although Watch Gang's official website does not offer a student discount, you can always earn roommate credit by referring a friend to the company. After they sign up (which they probably will base on the referral data!) and spend at least $25 on any service, you'll earn 50 points each. Referral points can be converted into WG credits or used towards the Wheel of Watches.

Subscribers who have ongoing subscriptions can win a Rolex, TAG Heuer, Seiko, and a free month of Black Tier subscription. The company frequently runs random draws to select the winners of generous prizes. According to Watch Gang reviews, you'll reportedly be notified by email to claim the prize if you miss a live feed on social media.

Are you excited to take part in this service? Do you want to feel the anticipation of waiting for your brand-new Watch to be shipped to you at a fraction of its original value? Then subscribe to the Watch Gang right now while the discounts are still effective. You may find the watch Gang discount code on this website as well.

Watch Gang Giveaways

Once you join the Watch Gang, you're automatically eligible for their weekly giveaways, which means you could be lucky enough to win one of the following watches:

Rolex Friday

Tag Thursday

Seiko Saturday

Grails for Good

According to Watch Gang reviews, you'll be contacted via email to claim the prize if you miss a live feed on social media. The winners will be selected at random.

Watch Gang Add-Ons

At the top of the Watch Gang dashboard is a Wheel of Watches that subscribers can access. Users who choose this option may end up with a watch that is worth the same amount they pay for or even more. Five available wheels are priced at $72, $160, $285, $385, and $585. Watch Gang users can select up to 8 watches on each spin when they spin one of these wheels, each containing watches from different hoops. Customers can "filter" their wheel spin on the Watch Gear wheel by selecting a color, size, brand, strap type, and more options.

Within 14 working days of your spin, the company will send you the Watch you have won. Although watches can be shipped faster, timing varies from Watch to watch. All watches come with warranties, and customers can monitor their shipments using their dashboard's Spin History feature.

According to the analysis we conducted for our Watch Gang Wheel of Watches review, it's a fantastic choice for multi-commodity buyers.

The ideal place to buy your Watch of choice is the WG Store, located at the top of the WG Dashboard. Products can be filtered by brand, size, strap material (leather, rubber, stainless steel, or NATO), watch style, and metal color. Accessories like watch boxes are available for as little as $90.

Customer Service

Visit the Watch Gang Help Center, contact the customer service team via chat, email, or call 1 (844) 413-7017 if you have any problems. Customer service hours for The Watch Gang are Mon-Thu 9 am-5 pm and Fri 9 am-3 pm PST. While their chat and phone operators typically respond within a minute or two, the official website states that the typical response time for email inquiries is between two and three business days. More than one Watch Gang review praises the provider's excellent customer service and efficient and quick communication.

This means that Watch Gang's consumers are unlikely to switch to another company anytime soon because of their great customer service.

Pros And Cons Of Subscribing To Watch Gang Platinum Watches

Pros

monthly watch replacement

access to a group of people who share your interests

decent quality throughout

Cons

You have very little power over what you get

No options for size choices

Are you excited to take part in this service? Do you want to feel the anticipation of waiting for your brand-new Watch to be shipped to you at a fraction of its original value? Then subscribe to the Watch Gang right now while the discounts are still effective. You may find the watch Gang discount code on this website as well.

Is Watch Gang Worth It?

Wristwatch collectors and lovers can gather at Watch Gang. Anyone who desires or already owns a fantastic collection of timepieces must join a group of like-minded people.

It's flexible for a company that controls everything you receive. The registration process only takes a few minutes, and the account is easy to configure. People who don't want to buy a new watch every month will find the subscription flexibility to their liking.

Overall, having the choice of getting a premium item that costs more than the monthly fee is rather appealing. According to our Watch Gang review, this service allows you to learn about high-end micro-branded products that are hard to find on your own. It is ideal for those looking to start a watch collection on a budget.