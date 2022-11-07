Want To Earn More Than With Meme Tokens Like Dogecoin Or Big Eyes? The Presale Of Utility-Rich Oryen Is Now Live And Already Up 100%

If your goal with cryptocurrency is to build wealth quickly, you might have heard the advice that Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes (BIG), and other meme coins are the way to go. However, the downside to these tokens is their volatility. If their prices go up, they can be truly rewarding. But if prices drop, your money gets tied up in the red zone.

Oryen (ORY) is a new utility-rich token that aims to offer a much more stable investment option. In one of his recent videos, Steven Clarke discusses in detail how Oryen ensures a 90% annual return, prompting many investors to look into this project a little more closely.

Oryen (ORY)

The Oryen project introduces us to its ORY token, which is a community-owned reserve currency. It offers a daily ROI of 0.177%, which amounts to an incredible 90% annual percentage yield (APY). As such, Oryen is a worthwhile investment for people who want to quickly build passive income.

The Oryen network has a combination of features designed to help investors earn the highest returns in the market without the hassle of conventional crypto staking. It implements the ground-breaking Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT) system, which offers rewards and gains to investors every hour. The protocol also uses a Risk-Free Value wallet and maintains a Treasury to aid OAT, ensuring that token holders receive the guaranteed amount of rewards.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

ORY holders could earn more than Dogecoin (DOGE) holders. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency created in 2013 with the intention of being used as a reward for users who share quality content with the community. It has a fast block time of one minute, which makes it ideal for microtransactions such as sending tips on social media.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Oryen also outpaces Big Eyes (BIG), which is an Ethereum-based meme coin featuring NFTs inspired by cats. It has an ambitious mission of making the world a fairer and better place. To jumpstart this advocacy, the project promises to donate 5% of its earnings to charitable organizations. Moreover, Big Eyes does not have a buy or sell tax, which encourages users to engage in active transactions with BIG tokens.

The bottom line

If you want to achieve profit levels that outperform the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) or Big Eyes (BIG), it is best to acquire ORY tokens very soon. According to the team behind the project, ORY’s price is about to shoot up again.

