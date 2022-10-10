Vikalp Singh opens up on Importance of Being Fit and Maintaining Work-Life Balance

The very self-explanatory statement, we have come across throughout our life is, ‘A healthy mind resides in a healthy body’, hence physical fitness indeed becomes a matter of significance and in this bustling world, we are experiencing problems in the mental sphere with less attention towards people with mental disorders. People are advancing and adapting to a workaholic culture leaving themselves with minimum time to devote to introspection and maintaining themselves both mentally and physically. Yoga and exercise have been life-changing methods for many and their effects are conspicuous enough to stress their importance on. In this era of disorders and physical diseases, the role of social activists participating in spreading awareness among people about their health and environment becomes noticeable.

Yoga is a way of life, not just exercise is the belief that health specialists seem to adhere to. Moreover, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concerns over health and the adjacent benefits of Yoga and successfully called out vast audience not only within domestic territories but transcended the engagement in foreign lands also, he came up with the celebration in the form of International Yoga Day. Vikalp Singh- one of the distinguished social workers of Madhya Pradesh has been in news for unblocking his voice over the overall fitness of people. Vikalp Singh says how guardians play an important role by motivating the coming generation for paying attention to one’s health, he says his father was one who inspired him to include workouts in his routine regularly.

Vikalp Singh feels proud enough on setting oxygen chambers in Satna, MP and Singh stresses the bond that humans have with nature and the surrounding environment and the peace that can be brought in saying, “living in nature is the only way to feel beauty”. The importance of fresh air is not a foreign concept but the practice can be performed by all and Singh seems to stress it by saying, “every city should have an oxygen chamber accessible to one and all at no costs”. Vikalp Singh seems to believe in the benefits that yoga offer by conducting Yoga meets across the state of Madya Pradesh.

Moreover, he acknowledges the momentousness of cycling regularly by withdrawing the attention of youths by guiding them over. Singh and other activists work as full-time reminders to us for working in a way that life seems fulfilling and balanced.