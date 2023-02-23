Vedic Astrologer Anuritaa Bharat Launches Her Podcast On Karma

Anuritaa Bharat has built a reputation as one the most talented Karmic Coaches & Professionally trained Astro-numerologist, Vastu and Crystal expert over the years. She believes that performing positive karma can improve your life in many ways by finding peace in chaos in the contemporary world. Exploring the links between astrology, planets, karma and spirituality & connecting the dots have become a passion for her with a purpose of finding spiritual happiness for all those who follow her on social media. With her calming voice & meaningful content she has certainly become a favourite amongst all and especially the youth who resonate with her thoughts, content & approach towards making astrology a way to enhance the quality of everyday life.

Her recent podcast channel on Spotify India focuses on relevance of Karma and maintenance of Karmic Credit Score. In her own words, “The idea behind the podcast is to emphasize the need to be conscious about karmic actions & their repercussions and developing resilience to yield the best that life has to offer for oneself. Any individual must prioritize the need for wellness quotient in their lives to really achieve the success they are looking for. The horoscope has encrypted information about your past which needs to be decoded well for karma correction. Every horoscope is unique & every planet in a horoscope has a storehouse of past information for each individual; their interplay, dignity, placements along with several factors are analysed in detail to come up with Karma correction that can open up the bottlenecks for your personal & professional growth”

A devotee of Lord Krishna, Anuritaa Bharat brings out the best essence from Bhagwat Gita to blend into the modern lifestyle. She says, “'Neither judge anyone else’s Karma nor your own’ forms the foundation of healthy stress-free living. The purpose of life is to overcome karmic debts by learning the key karmic lessons and here, astrological tools can help fill the gaps. Karmic connections are unavoidable in the journey of life and acknowledging & resolving them eases the pain.” Her podcast covers all the aspects of relationship karma which has mesmerized and healed her fans.

Her viral posts and memes draw interests of many as they capture the basics of Astrology in a way that is easy to understand and accessible to everyone. “I believe that my rational approach to astrology invokes interest in everyone, as basic remedies can significantly change the mental well-being of people. The focus of mind when aligned with the horoscope has the power to unleash the true potential of any individual. My aim is to improve the quality of life in the hustle and bustle of everyday life through simple yet effective methods”, says Anuritaa Bharat. She adds, “Astrology is a deep evolving subject blended with complexities & layers best understood and interpreted by professionals who can analyse each aspect of the birth chart or horoscope. The predictions are to guide you for your betterment and not to instill any fear. The subject study requires fundamental understanding to make accurate predictions with remedies that can alter the course of life in a very meaningful and effective way. Therefore, one must always keep in mind to consult a professional learned astrologer who resonates with their thought processes to have a worthwhile astrology reading.”

Her monthly predictions based on the planetary transit posted on social media is eagerly awaited by her followers as they act as guiding principles for them to get the best out of the particular transit. Her recent post on Saturn Transit into Aquarius was liked by many & her pro tips are simple and doable. Her followers love her consistency in feed posts and stories @astroanurita dedicated to them to keep them motivated, positive & filled with good vibes in their routine lifestyle. Astro-numerologist Anuritaa Bharat adds “Any predictions are meant for guidance as they suggest a probability for an event to occur or not and not to bear any fear or illogical behaviour patterns. Do not lose your sanity ever on any predicts as your present karmic actions or past deeds become extremely sacrosanct to define your present and future. Emotional resilience along with effective remedies to strengthen mind creates self-awareness and higher consciousness to tackle any kind of situations in life.”

