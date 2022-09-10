Vaibhav Gupta Of Desicrypto Catches The Fraudulent Activities Of Harshit Aggarwal And Varsha Gupta Under The Company.

The young founder of DesiCrypto, which has grown as India’s first Guerilla Marketing Agency for Cryptocurrency, has warned people about the fraudulent activities of these two.

Out of the tons of talented beings that the world notices consistently rising each passing day in their professional and personal lives, there are a few who spare no effort and, in every possible way, exceed boundaries only to become their best versions. This is how companies, businesses, platforms, brands, etc., are built, on the visions and astuteness of true-blue professionals and entrepreneurs. Vaibhav Gupta is one of them as a founder of DesiCrypto, which is known as India’s first Guerilla Marketing Agency for cryptocurrency. However, this time he has made more headlines, for he has called out two particular individuals that have tried to hamper the prestige and presence of DesiCrypto through their fraudulent activities.

“Beware of any fraudulent activities that are carried by Harshit Aggarwal and Varsha Gupta in the name of DesiCrypto,” says Vaibhav Gupta. He further adds that Varsha Gupta (https://twitter.com/yesitsme_varsha?t=GF0A7rQwP1ez07VG3iNmEA ) was the marketing manager in DesiCrypto from April 2021 to December 2021 and Harshit Aggarwal (https://twitter.com/harshitcreator?t=NnBfW82geY-rVSqpdQ3GXQ ) was also employed to DesiCrypto as a Marketing Executive for about the same period. It was, however, later noticed how Varsha, who was given the responsibility of dividing the task between the team, gave out some confidential information about the company, and she was also added to client’s groups, which she misused and leaked to Harshit who was thinking to launch similar services. They went ahead in launching similar services silently by leaking their database and their proposal, even copying it word by word.

Now, the team at DesiCrypto has come to know how they have been poaching their clients silently and also have used the brand name DesiCrypto for their own benefits while extracting money from innocent clients. All these happened silently and came into sight of Vaibhav Gupta, Founder of DesiCrypto, recently.

Vaibhav Gupta is shocked beyond words and also disheartened as he was the one who brought these people into the industry, trusted them, and gave them work. The team DesiCrypto will now be taking legal action against the duo soon.

