Vadodara Hackathon 3.0 Ignites The Innovative Minds Of Parul University’s Budding Innovators

Empowering young minds by creating innovative and problem-solving platforms has been at the heart of Parul University’s teaching and learning processes. This was once again brought to life when the university organised the 3rd edition of its two day Hackathon event, Vadodara Hackathon 2022. This grand event is a platform where critical issues in the IT community and vital problem-solving skills intersect. The youth from diverse backgrounds gather to merge their ideas by applying fundamental Improvisation principles to develop practical solutions to some of the common challenges in society. To awaken the spirit of digitalisation and practical innovation, the University welcomed registrations from more than 650 teams registered in over 20 tracks.



Annually the university invites prominent figures from the government and the industry to inaugurate the event. This year’s hackathon was graced by Chief Guest Hon'ble Mr. Maulik Bhansali (CEO-NetWeb Software, NASSCOM National SME Council Member, Senior Vice President, Tie-Vadodara) and Guest of Honour Dr. Santosh Bothe (Professor and Head of Innovation, NMIMS University, Shirpur. The platform allowed students to interact and learn from experts hailing from tech giants such as Intel, and PTC, amongst others. For 32 hours, the 800+ students continuously focused on more than 77 industry defined programs using eight different tracks related to industry 4.0.



Ranked amongst the Top 50 Private Universities for Leading Innovation Achievements by ARIIA, Parul University’s students are exposed to state of the art facilities such as labs that encompass cutting edge technological tools allowing them to showcase their practical skill sets. “Innovation is in the blood of every Indian, from farmers in remote villages in India to small workers in Metros; everyone is innovative in some sense”, said Dr. Santosh Bothe.



Hon’ble Dr. M N Patel, Provost, Parul University, also congratulated the students for participating in the event, discussed common problems, encouraged the country to move forward at a faster pace of self-reliance, as well as introduced students to more opportunities as they would get a chance to solve challenges faced by Industry. Towards the end of the event, the best student-initiated solutions were honoured through financial grants that would assist them in developing their ideas. The students were also provided with Internship opportunities to grow further and experience the IT Industry.

