Using Business As A Force For Good

A startup from North East india, Bibek Bora’s Bibsikha LLP is enabling businesses and organisations to contribute towards a carbon- neutral future.

In recent years the world has witnessed the growth of a few incredible companies, platforms, and brands that have attained tremendous success with what they have offered their target demographic.

However, among these, a few rare gems have stood unique from others by giving back to the planet with a bigger purpose and adding more value to the lives of others. Serving as one of the finest examples of the same is Bibek Bora’s Bibsikha LLP, a climate change mitigation and advisory group from Northeast India with expertise in natural resource conservation, climate change mitigation, and adaptation.

It was founded by him in 2020 and is currently headquartered in Jorhat, Assam. This much-talked-about group has thrived off of its abilities to design and implement projects across many parts of India, which has enabled them to offer an integrated and effective platform known for its three-dimensional approach for Energy, Environment, and Ecosystem conservation projects.

Bibsikha LLP has garnered more headlines now, for it is working on the clean cooking initiative implementation, joining hands with the reputed EKI Energy Services Ltd.

The initiative facilitate specially designed cooking stoves for the people in rural Chhattisgarh, provided to them free of cost under carbon-mitigation projects.

In speaking about these cooking stoves, Bibek Bora highlights that they release bare minimum smoke, consuming less firewood than the traditional ones. Also, they reduce cooking time by almost half by preventing loss of energy.

Over the years, he says that rural Indian household kitchens have faced indoor pollution due to cooking methods that have only led to grave health issues, illnesses, and fatalities. This is when these specially developed cooking stoves enter the picture to fill in the gap and impact rural people’s health positively by reducing pollution hazards.

Adding further Bibek Bora says that these stoves minimise the release of carbon dioxide into the environment and contribute to the mitigation of carbon footprints.

In coming times, Bibsikha LLP is gearing up to facilitate livelihood development projects and climate change solutions at grass-root level in many parts of India by collaborating with State Governments and Corporate companies.