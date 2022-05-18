Uranus Oil: Revitalizing Used Cooking Oil And Generating Bio-Diesel 

This start-up made headlines for recycling cooking oil in an eco-friendly manner. This is a renewable energy startup that gained recognition by accumulating used cooking oil from households, restaurants, and vendors. Uranus Oil is acquiring it for a modest price and serving biodiesel production companies at large. It helps prevent the reuse of unhealthy oil by street vendors. It even keeps disposal of the used oil through drains and supports the nationwide cleaning drives; most restaurants based in Chennai and its suburbs are preferring their used oil to be sold to the startup, which collects it from their doorstep.

Launched by a 26-year-old Chennai-based entrepreneur Mr. Vasanth JB, it is a journey through overcoming challenges and translating innovative ideas that kept much of the competition at bay.

According to the Founder, the business is the "Best Emerging Startup in Renewable Energy", which he reiterated while acknowledging the award from Times Excellence Team. He even owns much insight into the trading of Palm and Crude Oil besides identifying the importance of biofuel in the lives of modern commuters. Uranus Oil owes much to his expertise in re-vitalizing used cooking oil as a raw material for generating bio-diesel. The company now makes effective utilization of its diesel generators for recycling used oil through its preferred area network.

Uranus Oil is following a balanced approach in converting used cooking oil into bio-fuel that is friendly to the environment. Sunflower oil and Sesame oil are amongst the used cooking oils that are purchased by street vendors from the hotels for reuse. Instead of dumping the oil alongside other materials in the local drains and polluting the neighborhood, the restaurants are now obtaining a stipulated amount by sending it to the startup. The startup follows a state-backed protocol for fetching and transmitting the oil from restaurants

Obtaining a couple of tones each day has been a usual practice for them of late. They are acquiring over 1000 liters from the city-based restaurants per month while approaching even more of the city eateries for utilizing their service and ensuring food and environmental safety.

Uranus Oil Corp helps curb our dependence on foreign oil and leaves a positive economic impact. The company understands the commercial significance of converting wastes into reusable resources. The entire workforce follows a futuristic business model that focuses on paving the road to a greener future!