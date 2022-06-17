Unominds Plans To Expand To 25 Villages To Improve Preschool Education In Rural India

India, 16th June 2022: Unominds, a teacher training institute and woman empowerment center, will be expanding its services to 25 villages in India. The institute will train women by identifying the right teaching skills, redefining them and helping them standardize the early year foundation education in these villages for the benefit of children.

Mamta Surendra Prasad Thakur, CEO at Unominds said, “Our vision is to make education accessible to children. The lack of an age-appropriate curriculum and the right teaching skills is a major obstacle to the cognitive, physical, social, emotional and moral development of children. This has left several gaps in Early Childhood Care and Education despite efforts made by government bodies and NGOs. At Unominds, we aim to train thousands of preschool teachers this year. Children will receive a 360-degree development only when educators have the right skills, knowledge and passion for the profession.”

Unominds is collaborating with the local authorities in the villages. Together, it plans to empower women and educate children. Several scientific studies concluded that the first five years of children’s lives are crucial in developing their cognitive, physical, social, emotional and moral skills which are the critical elements of a strong foundation in children. The program by Unominds provides holistic development for teachers which helps them deliver a world-class curriculum in a fun and creative manner.

Unominds train women because they are the primary caregivers. It has targeted 25 villages and in due time plans to extend its services to more villages. A huge percentage of children don’t have access to proper education because of the lack of educators. Unominds’ mission is to train a minimum of 10,000 credible, certified teachers to make education accessible and affordable.

Nikhil Thakur, Managing Director at Unominds said, “Unominds is proactively going to the cities and villages of India to identify the gaps in early year foundation education. Our mission is to improve the educational establishment, develop local skills, empower and train women and educate children. This mission is a mammoth undertaking and requires strong support from communities, corporates and authorities. We urge anyone who resonates with our vision to work with us and support us.”

Access to proper pre-school education in India is a dream which has not been realized. In addition to the existing gaps, the onset of Covid-19 and its subsequent lockdowns gave a huge blow to the education sector. These disruptions hinder the development of children which is why Unominds is doing a significant part in regularising the early year foundation education in India.