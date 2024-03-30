Udit also shared some of the future trends that the industry is yet to witness, such as increased focus on diversity and inclusion in hiring, further integration of technology in recruitment processes, and the rise of flexible work arrangements. He also revealed the future endeavors of Unison, which include expanding its services into new industries with similar staffing requirements and further improving technological capabilities for streamlined recruitment processes. Unison has also adopted new business strategies for improving its operations, such as focusing on virtual recruitment, expanding digital presence, and diversifying service offerings to meet evolving industry needs. Udit advises readers to stay adaptable, embrace change, and prioritize building strong relationships for professional success