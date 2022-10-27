Unique Festive Gifts To Considers This Season

Every festival, whether it is Diwali, Durga Pooja, Ganesh Utsav, Raksha Bandhan, Christmas, New Year or any other, carries a spark that makes people joyful, cheerful, and happy. Giving gifts on these occasions is a gesture of expressing love, compassion, gratitude, respect for your near and dear ones. We are presenting some great, most trending best gift options for you.

The os.me Karma Program

This festive season give your loved ones a gift that will help them grow spiritually and financially. A membership to os.me Karma Program is perfect for the aspiring writer or established blogger who wants to earn through writing. Gift it to the spiritually inclined and the mindful living enthusiast. Gift to anyone who is looking for wisdom and tools to grow in life. This life-changing offering for a year cost you less than your coffee outing!

The Os. Program, Founded by spiritual leader Om Swami, who is an award-winning author, Under the Karma Program, the members earn for writing blogs and interacting with each other on the platform. It combines the power of technology and writing to drive people towards their ultimate truth, step-by-step. It’s a membership to the kindest and most truthful community on the internet that gives access to compelling experiences, useful life hacks, magnificent ideas and mindful living techniques. A spiritual companion for all ages. So, this year, gift wisdom, healing and love, gift them a life-altering membership to os.me Karma Program.

Okayti Tea Gift Sets to make festival celebration special

The most scenic tea estate perched in the mystical mountains of Darjeeling brings the most exclusive tea gift sets that will leave a lasting impression on your loved ones. It gives us a great chance to give celebration a nice and healthy twist. Every gift set consists of pristinely organic orthodox Darjeeling teas from one of the oldest tea estate in the region. “It is a gift from our estate to motivate people to celebrate the festival in a luxurious and healthy style”, Founder, Okayti, Rajeev Baid said.

The nuanced sweet floral notes of orthodox Darjeeling teas are expected to rejuvenate the mood of festival celebration. Every cup of tea is packed with flavonoids and natural elements that help our bodies in a multitude of ways. With very little caffeine content, these teas are also packed with antioxidants that help our bodies manage free radicals. The gift sets offer the best blends from the organic estate of Okayti. Packed in aesthetic wooden boxes, the gifts are pleasing to the eyes as they are to the palate. The specially crafted teas bring the freshness and greenery of the Himalayas in every sip.

Equator Washing Machines with Unique “Saree Cycle"

Atul Vir, CEO & Founder, Equator Advanced Appliance informed that, Looking at the ongoing festive season, it's a perfect idea to gift your loved ones a washing machine that can wash Festive Wear like Silk and Chiffon.

During festive season Equator Advanced Appliances, one of USA’s leading home appliance brands is offering a Flat 10% off on its range of products such as Combo Washer-Dryers and Front-Load & Top-Load Washers. The machines come with a Unique Saree Cycle to help wash delicate fabrics without losing its color or texture.

The range of machines also have many innovative Wash Cycles such as Dry Ozone, Air Dry, Ozone Sanitize, etc. The products are powered by Clean Energy and promote Health and Wellness. These Super Washers help save energy and water consumption by 20%. Available on many Ecommerce and Physical Outlets such as Croma, Amazon and Flipkart, the offer will be Live till the end of October. Equator entered India in 2020 with a 100% Dry Clothes Feature washing machine range and a first-of-its-kind Dual Vent Technology. Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is located in Houston, Texas, USA and has presence across North America, Europe, UAE and SE Asia.

Mint Air

Manish Puri, Founder, Mint Air suggested that, Water Based Transparent Gel Air Fresheners with Low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) content are the best gift options to add fragrance in the festival celebration. Our gel technology is compliant with the best international standards on safety and environmental norms.

We use the highest quality raw materials. Our gels are tested to be not flammable and completely safe causing no health hazard to the user. Mint Air offer a wide range of best in class fragrances. Our fragrances are carefully selected after getting thoroughly tested on various criterions Including high performance, durability and linearity in diffusion.

We have been in this industry since 1995, Our products are widely distributed in the Indian Sub-Continent. We strictly adhere to the quality standards, our innovative approach, efficient supply chain management systems and compliances to global manufacturing regulations have contributed to our huge success in the Indian market

Lazy Gardener

With the global pandemic taking its toll, people are eager to adopt the greener side to the festival. Commemorating the concept of “Green Festivals”, Lazy Gardener’s exclusive Festival Gift boxes are the eco-friendly option for people who nurture their plants and wish to keep an eye, wherever they are. With the innovations in the planting world, you can now nurture your plants in spaces you couldn’t imagine before.

Lazy Gardener, Founder, Vinayak Garg informed, Lazy Gardener’s gift boxes have been designed specially to spread positive vibes. The #Festivalboxes have been crafted thoughtfully with Indoor gardening trends to suit the home decor and festive feels, keeping in mind the love for nature and to #PlantsformYourHome. It will urge you to adopt the essence of nature without compromising the pretty designs of artificial planters. These tiny planters will ensure zero mess and can be an ideal gifting solution for all nature enthusiasts as well as people who enjoy modern & innovative art.

The boxes are divided into two categories: One contains a three-tubed desktop planter, a wall planter, and a magnetic planter. Another box contains a single desktop planter, a wall planter, and a magnetic planter. The boxes are designed keeping in mind the festival vibes enveloped with the thought of protecting the environment.