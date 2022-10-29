Uniglo.io, IOTA, And Quant Topping Out Crypto Trending Lists

As the crypto markets slowly come back to life after months of dormancy, it is no surprise some of the top trending market tokens have been making big moves lately.

Uniglo.io (GLO) is a new entrant to the crypto world, but it has already made a splash with its innovative approach to decentralized platforms. IOTA (MIOTA) has also been getting much attention lately thanks to its cutting-edge technology in the Internet Of Things area. Lastly, Quant (QNT) is a project that has been quietly building up steam and is now starting to get the recognition it deserves.

This article will look closely at these three trending tokens and see what makes them unique.

Uniglo.io (GLO)

Uniglo (GLO) protocol integrates wealth preservation and growth speculation by using blockchain technology to create a new and enhanced store of value. The project finances two value-generating methods for investors by using purchase and sale taxes.

Scarcity is the first factor, and GLO is the first hyper-deflationary DeFi coin. Each transaction sends a part of the funds to the Uni Abyss, a burning wallet with an unknown private key. The second is value addition. The Uniglo Vault collects and stores assets and strengthens the backing of GLO.

Uniglo currently undergoes an Initial Coin Offering to raise funds for its treasury. The platform will go live in mid-November and will be listed on exchanges. GLO tokenomics significantly benefit ICO investors, and a simple investment in the GLO ICO might convert into a sizable cash reserve in a decade or two.

IOTA (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) is a one-of-a-kind network designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) environment. It records transactions between computers and devices using a focused acyclic chart. Furthermore, IOTA's large community will always support the MIOTA coin. The IOTA foundation is also constantly working to enhance the network. They already have contracts with well-known companies like Bosch, Volkswagen, and Fujitsu.

IOTA is established on a distributed ledger technology that varies from blockchain in several ways. IOTA employs the Tangle, a patented technology that is a consensus process that needs users to authenticate two transactions to finish their IOTA transactions.

Tangle is a direct acyclic graph consensus approach (DAGs). This method requires no miners or validators, no blocks, and no transaction fees. According to the IOTA website, this allows the coin to transcend the blockchain's cost and scalability limits.

Quant (QNT)

The Quant network, which powers banks and other financial institutions, is increasingly important in the digital fintech industry. Quant created the Overledger blockchain and the QNT cryptocurrency. It allows several blockchains to communicate with one another.

Quant is a platform for which experts promise great things. It assists in the development of real-world solutions that are simple to use and give actual advantages to their consumers. As a result, it might be an excellent investment right now at a price that won't be accessible for long.

The Bottom Line

With Uniglo, IOTA, and Quant all topping out the crypto trending lists, it's clear that the market is bullish on these projects. Invest now, before it is too late.

