Grabbing the chance to become a millionaire before retirement might not be easy, but it's still the dream for many. You'll have more time to enjoy your newfound riches and no worries about supporting any other dreams you may have financially. That's what often attracts people to the crypto space, the chance to relax and enjoy luxury in retirement, without having to think about how to afford things. And that dream has been made possible time and time again with crypto riches, having generated a new generation of millionaires, some way before retirement with even more time to enjoy their money.

So, if you dream of becoming rich from crypto, you're in the right place. It might not be an easy task, but the good news is that if you make the right investments, you could make a huge impact on your finances even if you don't end up making a million. Even a tenth of that would make many people happy and have a huge impact on your retirement. Experts recently selected three tokens they think could do big things for your portfolio, and here they are:

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is one of the best new tokens to enter the space for some time. Some experts think it might be the best ever. It's got an incredibly strong range of fundamentals that give a real answer to the world's inflation issues, thanks to a vault of assets which create a store of value for its base price. GLO also has a unique dual-burn mechanic that continues to create even more scarcity as time goes by, making it a real solution to the problems faced by fiat currencies that go through quantitative easing. GLO is still available during pre-sale right now at a discount, giving you a head-start on the market. And many analysts believe GLO could continue to grow well into the future, so now could be a great time to purchase it.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin might have already achieved the most growth in the space before some recent dips, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have more space to grow. Experts think when the market sorts itself out, it could charge back to all-time highs and beyond. The space will always have a place for Bitcoin, and while it might not be the most innovative token around anymore, it can still get by on name recognition alone. That's why some are deciding now is the time to buy the dip and add more BTC to their portfolios.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has also struggled recently, before rebounding off positive news of the ETH 2.0 merge. Ethereum has always been the heart of the blockchain development world, and its price could surge once key issues like slow speeds are fixed by the merge.

Conclusion

GLO, BTC and ETH could all be great investments right now. If you time things right and invest an appropriate amount, they could revolutionalize your retirement prospects. Or even make them sooner.

