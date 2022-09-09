Uniglo (GLO) Invests Into The Future With Paladin Audit, Price Levels Like Algorand (ALGO) And Hedera (HBAR) Expected

Paladin Blockchain Security. The company responsible for auditing SpookySwap, the premier decentralised exchange of the Fantom ecosystem, the TraderJoe

Launch Peg, and Avalaunch. Partnered with Rugdoc, Avalanche, and ApeSwap. Paladin focuses heavily on DeFi projects and is the industry leader in the space.

The quality of Paladin’s audits is second to none, and a positive completed audit from this company is a ringing endorsement. Uniglo (GLO) has recently received a completed audit, and it can be found here: Paladin's Uniglo Contract Audit.



By investing in a smart contract audit, Uniglo has removed the need for trust. Code does not lie, and investors can see the results for themselves. Long-term, this is massively bullish for the protocol’s longevity, and early investors can expect to see price levels similar to Algorand (ALGO) and Hedera (HBAR) in the future.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo has joined the top rankings for security and safety. Early investors are doubling down and purchasing more GLO with this news, and it has also attracted many investors from different chains who want a piece of the action.

Uniglo provides a solution to the lack of viable options to store wealth over extended periods. Fiat’s value continues to crumble, which has been severely highlighted by persistently high inflation, and digital assets have experienced high levels of volatility in recent months. Uniglo provides a store of value by exposing investors to multiple diverse market segments, with the Uniglo Vault holding assets that are purchased via buy and sell taxes. GLO hedges against market downturn whilst benefitting from broad exposure by holding digital and tangible assets, and this single token represents a diversified portfolio.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand held an ICO in 2019 and raised more than $60 million in less than four hours. Headed by Silvio Micali, a dominant academic figure within cryptography, this blockchain is the first project to legitimately solve the blockchain trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralisation.

Employing a unique PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism, Algorand can process more than 1,000 transactions a second and achieves transaction finality in less than five seconds. Algorand is the blockchain capable of being adopted globally and one that will play a critical role in blockchain’s future.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera distinguishes itself by employing a new type of distributed ledger known as a Hashgraph. Putting Hedera’s performance above typical blockchains by facilitating multiple transactions to be validated concurrently.

Built to offer the world an industrial-grade network for building and deploying DApps (decentralised applications), Hedera is faster than typical blockchains, is far more energy efficient and has become widely adopted. HBAR is the native token which powers the ecosystem and is a great long-term prospect for investors.