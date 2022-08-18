Uniglo (GLO), Arweave (AR) And Top Crypto Cardano (ADA) Could Lead A Massive Bull Rally In November

Bitcoin’s four-year cycle low has either already arrived or is imminent, meaning that the digital asset space is in the accumulation phase. The ascension cycle naturally follows the accumulation phase, which means the only way is up. With Jerome Powell adopting a more dovish tone, it seems that soon quantitative tightening will end, and quantitative easing will begin again. Cheap liquidity means booming asset prices, and Uniglo (GLO), Arweave (AR), and Cardano (ADA) are poised to lead the coming market rally.

Uniglo (GLO)



Uniglo is a novel solution to preserving and growing wealth. Blockchain technology allows for programmable money, making it fastly superior to fiat in terms of its potential. Uniglo developers have leveraged this fact to build in scarcity and create a value-backed currency. Uniglo features its Ultra Burn Mechanic, which sees 2% of every trade being sent to the Uni Abyss, a burn wallet with an unknown private key. This constant reduction of supply naturally causes the price to increase.



The second mechanic of the protocol is the Uniglo Vault which stores a collection of assets giving GLO an inherent floor price directly supported by the value of these assets. When they appreciate, GLO will also appreciate. Uniglo was developed to provide investors with a third option; fiat suffers inflation, cryptocurrencies suffer market volatility, and GLO represents a blend of growth speculation and wealth preservation for the long-term holder.



Arweave (AR)



Arweave is a decentralised data storage solution that allows for a genuine record of history to be kept. Arweave introduces an immutable record of history that cannot be altered by building on the natural censorship-resistant nature of the blockchain. This project has rapidly expanded recently, and this has been driven by its value proposition: introducing a tamper-proof record of human knowledge.



AR is the native token which powers the ecosystem and trades at $14.40. The demand for permanent data storage continues to grow, and Arweave has carved out a unique space for itself and will remain a central player in the digital asset space moving forwards.



Cardano (ADA)



The Cardano network has seen more accumulation by whales than any other project. Rumours about it being accepted for the new ISO20022 standardisation have driven this demand, with global transfers of value beginning to embrace blockchain technology. If Cardano is accepted under regulations, millions of daily international transfers may well be made in ADA, which would integrate this crypto firmly into the mainstream financial framework.



ADA trades at close to $0.50. With its coming Vasil hardfork upgrade and potential for unprecedented global adoption, ADA is an excellent choice for investors. It will be a definite leader in the next bull market rally.

Find Out More Here

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io